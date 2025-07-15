United Airlines Adds Direct Flights From Detroit, Los Angeles for Husker Home Games
Fall Saturdays in Lincoln are already legendary. However, this season, getting there just got a whole lot easier, especially if you’re coming from Michigan or California. Football fever is rising, and two of the most anticipated home matchups on Nebraska’s 2025 schedule are just around the corner. And United Airlines has officially entered the Husker chat.
The airline is adding special direct flights. They did it to help fans make their pilgrimage to Memorial Stadium with less stress and fewer layovers. In short, the Big Red faithful are getting the travel treatment they deserve.
United Airlines Flight Plans Meet Nebraska Huskers’ Game Plans
United Airlines is rolling out direct, round-trip service to Lincoln for two key weekends this fall, built specifically around Nebraska’s biggest home games of the year.
First up, Husker fans in Michigan can hop a direct flight from Detroit to Lincoln ahead of Nebraska’s clash with Michigan on Sept. 20. That game is already being circled on calendars as a potential playoff-shaping Big Ten showdown. And now, fans from Wolverine country can make the trip with ease.
Those flights would leave Detroit at 3:26 p.m. ET on Sept. 19 and then depart Lincoln at noon CT on Sept. 21. The round-trip cost with the economy option is $391.54 per person, before add-ons.
Then the Nov. 1 battle between Nebraska and USC will have direct flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Lincoln. The Huskers and Trojans battled in LA last year and have not met in Lincoln since 2007.
Those nonstop flights would leave Los Angeles on Oct. 31 at 1:05 p.m. PT and then depart Lincoln on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. CT. The round-trip cost with the economy option is $628.46 per person, before add-ons.
These flights are part of a broader move by United to serve college football fans nationwide. In total, the airline is offering 24 special nonstop routes to major games this season, with Nebraska earning two spots on the list.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
