Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia Takes Shot at Big Ten, Nebraska
An SEC quarterback is taking shots at Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference.
Diego Pavia, who will be heading into his second season with Vanderbilt and sixth season in college this fall, joined former Husker Will Compton on the latest Bussin' With The Boys episode. While much of the conversation revolved around the breakout season for the Commodores last year and expectations going forward, Pavia couldn't help but throw some shade at multiple programs and the SEC's biggest rival when it comes to collegiate power.
When discussing teams trying to lure him into the transfer portal this offseason, Pavia was asked if any Big Ten schools reached out to him.
"You want to play with the best; you don't want to play with the Big Ten," Pavia said. "You ignore those calls."
Pavia then went to bat for his conference, while taking shots at specific teams in the Big Ten.
"You got to think about this too, the SEC is like nothing (else)," Pavia said. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State... the SEC you have all dogs. You only have like four games a year (in the Big Ten). The SEC, it's like week after week you're going to get beat on.
"The Big Ten, you ain't going to get beat on with like the Purdue, Nebraskas."
Vanderbilt has not faced a Big Ten opponent since a 42-24 loss to Purdue in 2019. The Commodores have not beaten an active Big Ten foe since a 3-0 victory over Northwestern in 1947.
Pavia has played Big Ten teams twice in his career, both in 2022 while at New Mexico State. Against Minnesota, he completed 2-of-5 passes for 10 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards in a 38-0 loss. Against Wisconsin, he completed 6-of-19 passes for 52 yards with one interception and adding two yards rushing in a 66-7 loss.
But Pavia didn't just take shots across state lines. He made a bold statement regarding in-state foe Tennessee.
"Vanderbilt's gonna run Tennessee after this year. This is gonna be the new staple of college football. It's gonna happen here at Vanderbilt," Pavia said.
Vanderbilt has not beaten Tennessee since 2018. Last season, Pavia completed just 8-of-17 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, rushing 11 times for 59 yards in a 36-23 loss.
You can watch Pavia's full appearance on Bussin' With The Boys below.
