Nebraska Football Post-Spring Stock Report: Wide Receiver

Nebraska’s wide receiver room has plenty of horses in the stable heading into 2026

The challenge now becomes getting the most out of them. Last fall, the passing game never fully got off the ground. However, with a new quarterback and improved protection, the pieces are in place for a more productive unit through the air.

Here’s where NU's pass-catching core stands coming out of spring, from gauging the unit's stock to the biggest questions heading into the fall.

Previously Covered: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Tackle, EDGE, Offensive Line

Updated Depth Chart

Clarity emerged this spring, even if a firm depth chart did not. Regardless, Nebraska appears to have a well-defined top group. Former starters Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney enter their junior seasons with proven production, giving the Huskers a strong foundation to lean on in 2026.

And after losing Dane Key to the NFL Draft, the Huskers moved quickly to replace that production with UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer. Like Hunter and Barney, he brings experience and multiple years of eligibility. Together, the trio of rising juniors is expected to lead the room, each having previously led their team in receptions for a season at least once. That kind of track record gives projected starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea three reliable targets to lean on at any given time.

Behind them, the room remains largely unproven, but not lacking in talent. Sophomores Quinn Clark and Cortez Mills saw meaningful snaps in 2025 and showed flashes of potential. Additional options like Larry Miles, Nalin Scott, Keelan Smith, and Jeremiah Jones could also push for roles as the rotation takes shape.

Starting Group:

Jr: Nyziah Hunter Jr: Jacory Barney Jr: Kwazi Gilmer

Expected Contributors:

Sr: Janiran Bonner So: Quinn Clark So: Cortez Mills So: Keelan Smith RFr: Jeremiah Jones Fr: Larry Miles Fr: Nalin Scott

Trending Up or Down?

NU kept things fairly vanilla during the Red-White scrimmage on March 28, but there were still flashes that highlighted both depth and versatility. Returning Hunter and Barney, who combined for 88 receptions, over 1,100 yards, and 10 touchdowns last season, gives the Huskers a proven foundation. It’s worth noting, however, that Hunter is still working back from an injury sustained during bowl prep.

Gilmer didn’t make much of an impact in the spring game outside of a target that resulted in an interception. Even so, with 880 career receiving yards in the Big Ten, his resume already speaks for itself. Players like Clark, Mills, and Janiran Bonner will be key in determining just how far this unit can go.

There’s little question about the top-end talent within the room. The real difference will come from the depth. If the reserves can contribute without a significant drop-off, Nebraska has the potential to field one of the deepest and most productive pass-catching groups in the conference. But that upside is tied directly to the offense around them. Without improved protection and consistency at quarterback, the potential may never show face.

Transfer Portal Impact

The transfer portal didn’t significantly impact NU's wide receiver room, and in this case, that’s a positive. The only departure from the 2025 roster is Dane Key, who exhausted his eligibility. Otherwise, the Huskers retained their core and appear to have replaced one starter with the next.

Adding Gilmer while keeping the rest of the room intact results in a net gain. Every returning player brings another year of experience and physical development, positioning the group to take on larger roles. Once Gilmer settles into Dana Holgorsen’s system, the Big Red's pass-catching core should be well-equipped heading into the fall.

Janiran Bonner (16) runs for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

What Changed Since 2025?

What was once a young room is now more experienced, and it’s also getting its tone-setter back. Janiran Bonner may not fill up the stat sheet, but his veteran presence and willingness to do the dirty work make him a key piece of Nebraska’s offense.

Holgorsen noted how significant Bonner’s loss was after he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener last year. Getting him back won’t just impact the passing game; it will help the offense function more smoothly as a whole.

Whether it’s lead blocking in the run game, creating space on mesh concepts, or taking a jet sweep in the red zone, Bonner’s impact often shows up in ways that don’t appear in the box score. It may go underappreciated by fans, but within the program, his value is clear.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

The veterans in the room are not the concern. The depth behind them is. For a player like Quinn Clark, 2026 feels like a potential breakout year. At 6-5 with rare athleticism, he offers a skill set unlike anyone else in NU's receiver room. The question now becomes how Holgorsen can scheme opportunities to maximize that ability, and whether Clark is ready to take advantage of them.

Unlocking his potential won’t define the season on its own, but it has the potential to elevate the entire team. What is currently a solid group has the opportunity to become one of the most dangerous in the conference if players like Clark can emerge.

There’s quite a pressure attached to that opportunity. Regardless, Clark doesn’t need to lead the team in production, but a jump from five receptions in 2025 to a more consistent role could swing the outcome of multiple games. In the red zone, especially, his size becomes a weapon. Turning field goals into touchdowns often decides Big Ten games, and the Huskers don’t have many players with his combination of length and physical ability to make that kind of impact in a defined role.

There may not be a unit on the roster with more potential than Dakiel Shorts’ room. How the offensive staff maximizes it could ultimately determine whether Nebraska takes a step forward in the win column next year.