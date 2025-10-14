Walk-On Kenneth Williams’ Impactful Returns and Dedication Get Rewarded
Walk-on kick returner Kenneth Williams was awarded a scholarship in the locker room after Nebraska’s win over Maryland, following a critical 85-yard kickoff return that set the Huskers up for a second-quarter touchdown right after the Terrapins had taken their first lead.
“You got Kenneth Williams, who doesn’t even have a scholarship, and he’s out there running that kickoff return back,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “He does now, by the way. That wrong was righted after the game."
Williams’ return set Nebraska up at Maryland’s 10-yard line, giving the offense a short field and a key momentum swing. For a walk-on with no financial aid, the scholarship was a reward that reflected both his consistency and the coaching staff’s belief in him.
“It was a lot of self-doubt. It was a lot of ups and downs in this journey,” Williams said after Tuesday's Nebraska football practice. “But like I said, if you keep putting your best foot forward and keep striving, it'll eventually come.”
The sophomore was a walk-on running back trying to find his place on the team where he can contribute his skills. A walk-on means an athlete joins the team with zero financial aid. In today's age where some athletes go where the money is for sports, it is admirable to play for the love of it.
Williams, a Detroit native who spent his senior high school year in Lincoln, came to Nebraska without the promise of playing time or scholarship money. After initially planning to walk on at Nebraska-Kearney, he accepted a late opportunity to join the Huskers. His speed quickly caught the attention of the coaching staff.
At Lincoln High, Williams was a standout on the track. He ran a 10.52 in the Class A 100-meter dash and helped his team place fourth in the 4x100-meter relay. For comparison, legendary NFL return specialist Devin Hester ran the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds during his track career. That’s not bad company to be in.
“Kenneth works his butt off at practice,” running back Emmett Johnson said. “He was a big spark for us today with that return. Really proud of him and his development over time.”
For a player who admits there were moments he doubted if it would all be worth it, the scholarship moment was a validation.
“In today’s age of football, being a walk-on definitely has some ups and downs,” Williams said. “But if you have the dedication, the hard work, the belief in yourself — it will all happen.”
Williams will continue to see time on special teams as the season unfolds. With Minnesota next on the schedule, he hopes to keep doing what he has always done: deliver for Nebraska and help bring out the best in his team.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.