Watch: Zach Bryan Brings Dylan Raiola on Stage
There is a difference between being a superstar quarterback and a celebrity in the world of football, but one guy who might be both as a college freshman is Dylan Raiola.
Raiola is widely expected to be Nebraska's starting quarterback this fall after decommitting from Georgia last December and flipping to the Cornhuskers. His first performance on Nebraska's biggest stage -- Memorial Stadium -- happened last weekend in the Huskers' spring game, and his strong showing has Husker fans' hopes soaring.
Tuesday night, he had the chance to enjoy a moment on a different stage.
Country music artist Zach Bryan was performing at the CHI Health Center in Omaha when the "Something In the Orange" singer brought up Raiola. Video of the talented artist and quarterback on stage is below.
Bryan is a rising star in country music and might have some hardware following a successful year. Raiola also might earn some hardware if the comparisons of him to Patrick Mahomes prove accurate.
Raiola wasn't the only Husker to share the stage with Bryan. On Monday night, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule did likewise as Bryan closed out the first of his two Omaha concerts.