'We All Knew He was Going to Start Here Eventually': Luke Lindenmeyer Offers Excitement for TJ Lateef Ahead of UCLA
LINCOLN—Despite junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer admitting that Dylan Raiola’s injury “sucked,” he remains focused on finishing the season the right way.
In a whirlwind week that saw Nebraska lose its starting quarterback, Lindenmeyer spoke candidly Tuesday about faith, accountability, and belief in the Huskers’ new signal-caller: true freshman TJ Lateef.
Following Raiola’s injury, the up-and-coming tight end emphasized that Nebraska’s offense isn’t sulking, it’s resetting. As the Huskers prepare to face UCLA under the lights in Pasadena, Lindenmeyer’s focus is on helping his young quarterback succeed, playing cleaner football, and setting the tone for a strong finish to the regular season.
With that in mind, here’s everything the fan-favorite utility player had to say ahead of Nebraska’s trip west to face the Bruins.
To start his time at the mic, Lindenmeyer didn’t shy away from accountability when asked about the fumble in last week’s loss, a moment that swung momentum against Nebraska and ultimately marked the end of Raiola’s 2025 campaign.
“Yeah, it sucked,” he said. “I took some responsibility for that and felt terrible for him after the game. I had a moment with him, just hugged him.”
Even amid frustration and adversity, Lindenmeyer said Raiola’s leadership hasn’t wavered. Despite the setback and the challenges ahead, the junior tight end said the team captain continues to set the tone behind the scenes.
“Dylan spoke in front of the team today,” he said. “He was emotional. He wishes he could be out there with us, and he believes in TJ probably more than anyone.”
For Lindenmeyer, belief in his new signal-caller isn’t new; it’s been building since the freshman first arrived on campus. Even in the face of an unexpected change, the junior tight end’s confidence in Lateef has only gotten greater.
“TJ’s a great quarterback,” he said. “We all knew he was going to start here eventually; it’s just a little quicker than we thought.”
That belief has helped fuel a collective response across the offense. Lindenmeyer said the team has embraced Matt Rhule’s message that “everyone needs to do their job a little better,” a mindset that’s guided their preparation this week. Lindenmeyer's response echoed the same sentiment. "We have to play a little faster, a little harder, just to make things easier for him.”
To reinforce that confidence, the tight end even reminded Lateef of an early-season moment that showcased what he’s capable of. “I told him, remember that game against Akron at night when he went crazy? That’s the type of player he is,” he said. “This whole program believes in him.”
In 2025, Lindenmeyer is new to his role, his coordinator, and the offensive system, all at once, but he’s shown the ability to adapt and find success. Now a full year into Dana Holgorsen’s tenure at Nebraska, the junior tight end said both he and the offense have made steady progress.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “Last week he put in a play for me, and I was like, ‘Appreciate you, coach.’ And he said, ‘I appreciate you.’ He takes care of me, and I just keep playing hard because I know he’ll put me in the right positions.”
Lindenmeyer said the offense has grown more comfortable each week with Holgorsen’s tempo and playcalling, and he believes that confidence will carry over even with a new quarterback at the helm. While actions speak louder than words, his optimism is infectious, and something Husker Nation hopes proves true down the stretch.
For Lindenmeyer, the message is simple: adversity reveals who you are. Nebraska’s been tested before, but this stretch offers another chance to prove how far they’ve come.
With Raiola sidelined, it’s now about supporting Lateef, trusting the system, and doing the little things right. The junior tight end’s words reflect a locker room that isn’t running away from the fight.
