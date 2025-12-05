What Emmett Johnson's NFL Departure Means for Nebraska's Running Back Room

Emmett Johnson is officially off to the NFL.

The Nebraska running back posted the news to social media on Friday. Johnson thanked his family, teammates, coaches, and more before closing with, "After much prayer and reflection, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Thank you, Nebraska."

And with that, one of the major offseason questions for the Huskers has been answered. Johnson's meteoric rise this season finished with him as the top running back in the Big Ten Conference and just missing being a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Johnson was also a Maxwell Award semifinalist and is likely to receive All-America recognition from multiple outlets. The only players in program history to have 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game rushed for 1,451 yards on 251 carries with 12 touchdowns on the year, adding 46 receptions for 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Now the conversation shifts from the question on if he returns to how does Nebraska replace him.

Is the replacement already on the roster?

The question of Emmett Johnson's backup for the 2025 season goes back to the spring, continued into preseason camp, and was never really answered through the fall campaign.

Kwinten Ives seemed to be destined for the No. 2 role. He saw action in nine games in 2024 and scored a touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl. But an injury in camp before the season knocked him down the depth chart. Ultimately, he played in seven games and was the only player other than Johnson to have more than 100 yards this season, finishing with 119 yards on 16 carries.

Nebraska running back Kwinten Ives rushes for short gain during the third quarter against Houston Christian. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Listed ahead of Ives on the depth chart were Mekhi Nelson and receiver-turned-running back Isaiah Mozee.

Nelson played in 11 games this year, carrying the ball 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also had five receptions for 54 yards.

Mozee saw more work in the slot at times due to depth, finishing with 19 receptions for 83 yards. On the ground, he carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards.

Backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who started the final three games of the season, had more rushing yards (98) than Mozzee or Nelson.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef hands the ball off to running back Mekhi Nelson for a 1-yard touchdown against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Looking down the rest of the roster, there are other options that could see offseason developments into useful pieces next season.

Janiran Bonner is a former fullback who entered the season as a wide receiver with gadget potential. His season ended with an injury in the season opener against Cincinnati.

Freshman Conor Booth played in just three games, carrying the ball a trio of times for six yards. He ran for more than 6,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in high school.

Kenneth Williams showed explosiveness in the return game, earning a scholarship after his touchdown return against Northwestern. He would earn All-Big Ten honors as a return man. As a running back, he had five carries for 22 yards, adding one reception for 20 yards; all of that work came in blowouts against Akron and Houston Christian.

Nebraska quarterback Jalyn Gramstad hands off to running back Kenneth Williams during the fourth quarter against Houston Christian. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jamarion Parker was another name to potentially be in the running for a spot behind Johnson. Ultimately, the true freshman out of St. Louis dealt with lingering injury issues that kept him from seeing the field all season.

Although Johnson took a major step from 2024 to 2025 with what he was able to produce, none of the above players spark confidence in replacing the Big Ten's Running Back of the Year. In fact, Johnson finished just 16 yards short of being the Huskers' leading running back last season before making the jump this year.

Nebraska must hit the transfer portal

Just like the Big Red tried to do last offseason, a portal running back is a must.

This time, though, coach Matt Rhule appears to have the funding necessary to get someone. The Huskers went after Omaha native and North Dakota State transfer CharMar Brown, but he ended up picking Miami.

"Some people paid more money than I had," Rhule said in September. "That’s the reality of it."

But now with the money in a place Rhule seems happy with, Nebraska can't miss this opportunity to supplement the room with a talented back. This isn't to say that Ives, Nelson, Parker, Mozee, or any of the others can't or won't improve in 2026, but there also isn't anything that they've shown on tape to inspire confidence for anyone watching from the outside.

Not only that, Johnson's production this fall showed that Nebraska can do more in the running game. Even with all of the flak that the offensive line takes, there still needed to be enough room for Johnson to sneak through and then make guys miss. They did that, without having a single player on an All-Big Ten team.

Heading into year four of the Rhule era and year two-ish with Dana Holgorsen running the offense, Nebraska needs a running back who can be a do-it-all type of guy. Someone who can do more with less on the ground, but also be a weapon in the pass game. Then, those other guys coming back need to take the next step in development to supplement that No. 1 option.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson and coach Matt Rhule converse during the Michigan game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The transfer portal runs from Jan. 2-15. The money is there this time, and Rhule has said he wants to be a major player this cycle. With Johnson officially leaving, he needs to go get a seasoned replacement.

Besides that, we'll still need to find out who will be handing the ball off to the running back next season as well.

