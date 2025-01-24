What's Going On With Nebraska Football & Why Is Illinois An Early 2025 Darkhorse?
Right before Nebraska took on the Trojans of USC, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell previewed the game and asked some big picture questions about the team. Knowing what we know now, it most certainly was a must win and doesn't mean good things moving forward. They also welcomed Kaleb Henry live from the arena to talk some more hoops. While the game hadn't happened, the discussion still fits for things moving forward.
Outside of hoops, they discussed the preseason rankings love Illinois, the quiet surrounding Husker football, the CFB calendar, and much more!
Watch the full episode below.
To hear more content like this, and get it ad free, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: Former Nebraska Running Back Calvin Jones Dies at 54
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Tackle Ty Robinson Listed on Mel Kiper's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board
MORE: 2026 Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller Discusses Husker Offer
MORE: 2027 Defensive Lineman Sam LeJeune Details Husker Offer
MORE: Nebrasketball is Officially in the Danger Zone
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.