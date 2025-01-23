Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller Discusses Husker Offer
As Nebraska football looks to the future of the program, that includes recruiting talented offensive lineman.
Earlier this month a scholarship offer went out to Jalayne Miller, a 2026 prospect from Arizona. Out of Goodyear, Miller players at Desert Edge High School.
Miller is a 6-6, 300-pound inside offensive lineman who holds offers from USC, Stanford, Nebraska, and more. The 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star prospect. He's ranked No. 2 in Arizona and 575th in the nation.
Miller caught up with HuskerMax to discuss his Husker offer.
"Getting offered by Nebraska means it’s another opportunity to play at the next level and do something great," Miller said.
Miller got the offer from director of player personnel Keith Williams. Miller said he was told to "come back senior year and dominate".
The Arizona prospect doesn't have a visit planned but is working on sorting through the details.
"I’d love to keep developing my relationship with the coaching staff and make plans to get out there. As of right now I’m still mapping out my visits but I hope to have one with them soon," Miller said.
As for who is standing out, the Husker will have some tough competition to land Miller.
"ASU, Wisconsin, USC, and Stanford have all started standing out," Miller said. "They have been really on me the last few months heavily."
