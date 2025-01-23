Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 Defensive Lineman Sam LeJeune Details Husker Offer
Nebraska football recently went into the state of Mississippi to offer two players from the same program.
One half of the Poplarville, Mississippi, prospects was Sam LeJeune. LeJeune attends Poplarville High School which is the same school as Ty Keys, another Nebraska 2027 target.
LeJeune is a 6-4, 285-pound defensive lineman in the 2027 class. He is currently unranked but holds offers Florida State, Mississippi State, and Nebraska.
LeJeune caught up with HuskerMax about his Husker offer.
"The Nebraska offer meant a lot to me," LeJeune said. "They are a very good program along with having a great defensive line and a great future."
The offer came from new Nebraska outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson.
"Coach Simpson the outside LB coach offered me and the message was to keep working and show why he offered me," LeJeune said.
As LeJeune finishes up his sophomore year of high school, he does not have a visit planned but does have one item on his list for a visit.
"Looking forward to seeing the stadium," LeJeune said.
