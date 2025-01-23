All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 Defensive Lineman Sam LeJeune Details Husker Offer

Sam LeJeune gained his Huskers' offer recently. Following the offer LeJeune caught up with HuskerMax.

Caleb Sisk

Sam LeJeune on his visit to Mississippi State for a camp
Sam LeJeune on his visit to Mississippi State for a camp / @sam_lejeune08/X
In this story:

Nebraska football recently went into the state of Mississippi to offer two players from the same program.

One half of the Poplarville, Mississippi, prospects was Sam LeJeune. LeJeune attends Poplarville High School which is the same school as Ty Keys, another Nebraska 2027 target.

LeJeune is a 6-4, 285-pound defensive lineman in the 2027 class. He is currently unranked but holds offers Florida State, Mississippi State, and Nebraska.

LeJeune caught up with HuskerMax about his Husker offer.

"The Nebraska offer meant a lot to me," LeJeune said. "They are a very good program along with having a great defensive line and a great future."

The offer came from new Nebraska outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson.

"Coach Simpson the outside LB coach offered me and the message was to keep working and show why he offered me," LeJeune said.

As LeJeune finishes up his sophomore year of high school, he does not have a visit planned but does have one item on his list for a visit.

"Looking forward to seeing the stadium," LeJeune said.

MORE: Nebrasketball is Officially in the Danger Zone

MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Upsets Shake Up Standings

MORE: Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Bahl Secures Two More Preseason Honors

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Drops Another One As Season Feels On The Brink

MORE: Juwan Gary's Career High Not Enough, Nebraska Falls to USC

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting