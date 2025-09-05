What Matt Rhule Wants from Mehki Nelson, Isaiah Mozee Against Akron
While Nebraska’s season-opening win over Cincinnati provided plenty of first impressions, it also left fans with a few lingering questions, none more pressing than how the running back rotation would shake out. For months, Emmett Johnson was expected to be the lead back, but few anticipated just how much the offense would lean on him in Week 1.
Johnson logged 69 of Nebraska’s 78 offensive snaps, leaving only 11 to be split between Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee. That imbalance quickly became one of the most talked-about topics in the days following the game, raising concerns about workload, depth, and long-term durability.
With Week 2 against Akron now on deck, Matt Rhule has addressed the situation multiple times this week, laying out why things unfolded the way they did and how the staff plans to involve the young backs moving forward.
Heading into the season opener, most expected Emmett Johnson to be Nebraska’s featured back, but not to this extent. While the staff, media, and fans anticipated a more balanced rotation, Johnson's appearance on north of 88% of Nebraska's offensive snaps left cause for concern. It may have been a workhorse performance that silenced any doubts about his ability to handle a full game’s responsibilities, but sparked a new question in its place: how long can that pace hold up before it becomes too much?
Matt Rhule addressed that concern early in the week, admitting during his Monday press conference that the rotation didn’t unfold as intended. “I wasn’t happy with it,” he said of the backups’ combined 11 snaps and one rushing attempt apiece. Rhule explained that offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen leaned on Johnson in the moment, and he respected that call, but made it clear that it won’t be the plan moving forward.
Now, after a few more days of practice and time to review the film, Thursday’s media availability provided a clearer glimpse into Nebraska’s plan for the running back room heading into their game against Akron. Rhule acknowledged that while Johnson will remain the featured back, the staff intends to involve both Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee more deliberately. “We’ll try to get those guys in a little bit earlier, and we just have to let them go play,” Rhule said, emphasizing that their opportunities will come with a more intentional rotation.
Rhule also made it clear that he doesn’t need either young back to overcomplicate their role. “Mekhi just needs to play the way he’s capable of playing… Mozee’s gonna have a unique role, he’s a guy that can do a lot of things,” Rhule explained.
While Nebraska's staff recognizes the inexperience of both backs, he made it clear that the key isn’t for them to do too much, it’s to stay within their respective roles. “I don’t need them to go into the game and do something special; I just need them to be themselves,” he said.
As Nebraska turns its attention to Akron, the focus isn’t just on finding explosive plays but on building a sustainable rhythm within the offense. Expanding the roles of Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee isn’t about taking the ball out of Johnson’s hands; it’s about ensuring he can stay fresh and effective deep into the season.
For the young backs, this week offers a real opportunity to earn trust and carve out defined roles without the pressure of carrying the offense. Rhule’s message has been clear: play fearless, stay within yourself, and win the reps you’re given. If Nelson and Mozee can provide steady relief, it not only helps Johnson but also strengthens the offense’s ability to sustain drives and adapt as the season unfolds.
In the bigger picture, this is the kind of incremental development Nebraska has long lacked. Reserves who truly contribute rather than simply fill spots on the two-deep have been a rarity, and Rhule will look to instill that across the board as the season progresses. If Nelson and Mozee can seize this opportunity, it would signal a roster better built to withstand the grind of a Big Ten season and provide a level of relief, both for the starters and the staff, that Nebraska hasn’t consistently seen in years. The Akron game should offer an early glimpse, but expect Nelson and Mozee to shoulder more meaningful roles as the season unfolds.
