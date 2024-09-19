What Nebraska Football Should Expect from Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer
Illinois is off to a 3-0 start and has earned a No. 24 ranking heading into their matchup at No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night in Memorial Stadium.
The Illini are led by junior quarterback Luke Altmyer, who is in his second season with the team after spending two years at Ole Miss as a backup. Dylan Raiola, a true freshman sensation, quarterbacks the Huskers' potent offense. But what kind of quarterback are the Huskers facing when they go up against Altmyer and Illinois?
Altmyer began his career playing for Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin. He was a backup for two years in Oxford and never seriously challenged for the starting job, so he decided a change of scenery was in order. That is when he found himself playing for Bret Bielema and Illinois. So far, his time with the Fighting Illini has been up and down.
In the 2023 season, he passed for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he also had ten interceptions. It was not the kind of season that Illinois needed from its starting quarterback, and they went 5-7 as a result. But this year so far, things have been different. After starting 1-2 last season, the Fighting Illini are now 3-0 and Altmyer looks much more comfortable.
Altmyer has 647 yards and six touchdowns through three games, with no interceptions. At this point last year, he already had seven interceptions and only three touchdowns. In the Fighting Illini's 23-17 victory over Kansas, Altmyer passed for 192 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. That stat line encapsulates the type of player he has become: a game manager who may not win the game for his team, but hopefully won't lose it either.
It is very unlikely that Altmyer will win Illinois this game on Friday by making dynamic plays with his arm or his legs. He needs to avoid mistakes to give his team its best chance to win. But for the Fighting Illini to get a win over this Nebraska team, that might not be enough.
