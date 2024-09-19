How Mental Toughness Fueled Nebraska Volleyball’s Sweep of No. 2 Stanford
The hype leading up to Wednesday night's top-five showdown between No. 5 Nebraska and No. 2 Stanford had students lining up outside Devaney Sports Center hours before the first serve.
Once the match began, Nebraska put the pedal to the metal and never let off the gas dominating the Cardinal in sweeping fashion, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.
Head coach John Cook acknowledged after the match that the team has been working hard on the mindset and it paid off in a big way.
"Next point, just win the next point," he said. "I think they just stayed really focused on that. We got that bad run in Game 2 and they were able to come back. ... I think that was a huge momentum shift in that game. I think we had a ton of confidence after that.
"It was a great next point mentality for our team tonight."
After cruising through the first game, the Huskers saw themselves on the wrong end of an eight-point run but with their mentality, they were able to climb back one point at a time to regain the lead and eventually go up 2-0.
"I didn't realize it was 8-0," Cook added. "When you're sitting there and you're just 'Please, side out.' I think that's a credit to them. They didn't tank then, they didn't start getting frustrated, they just stayed with it point by point. We made adjustments on her (Elia Rubin) and I don't think she scored another point the rest of the match."
The Huskers and their team's mindset had them playing at a level they hadn't been at this season. It didn't look like the same team that was swept on the road to No. 22 Southern Methodist.
Even against No. 9 Creighton, the Huskers were on the verge of the Blue Jays pulling off a reverse sweep.
"We knew they were a good team and we knew they were going to make plays and that they were gonna go on runs," said senior captain Merritt Beason. "Coming into this match, we talked about how we were gonna move on. When they make really good plays, how are we gonna respond? Are we going to let them keep all the momentum or are we gonna bounce back the next play?"
Nebraska will have to take that same mentality on the road with them this weekend when they head to Louisville, Ky., to take on the No. 4 Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday.
The match is set to start at 11:30 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC, with audio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.