Nebraska Football Preview: No. 24 Illinois
For the first time in over a decade a ranked versus ranked matchup will happen inside Memorial Stadium in downtown Lincoln.
The No. 22 Nebraska football team (3-0) welcomes in No. 24 Illinois (3-0) to begin Big Ten Conference play for one of three ranked games of college football’s week four. The Huskers finished their non-conference schedule undefeated for the first time since 2016 and has momentum that hasn’t been felt through the program and fan base in years. National attention will be on NU once again for Friday’s FOX showcase and gives Nebraska the opportunity to snap an 0-12 streak against ranked opponents while hosting the 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Nebraska’s third-straight home night game and conference opener.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 22 Nebraska (3-0) vs. No. 24 Illinois (3-0)
Line: Nebraska (-9), 43.5 O/U (BegMGM)
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
Time: 7 p.m. CDT
TV: FOX
Broadcast Crew: Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner (Color) and Josh Sims (Sideline)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Illinois Scout
Head Coach: Bret Bielema | 4th Season (16th career) | 21-19 overall record at Illinois, 118-77 career record | Previous head coach at Arkansas (‘13 -’17) and Wisconsin (‘06 -’12)
2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6 B1G West, T-4th) | One All-American, B1G Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year Award, B1G Humanitarian Award, Two All-B1G First-Team selections (Coaches & Media), One All-B1G Third Team selection (Media), 12 All-B1G Honorable Mentions | Did not qualify for the postseason.
Record Against Nebraska: 6-14-1 (2023 last meeting, 20-7 Nebraska)
Fun Facts: This is the second-straight season that Nebraska has played Illinois on a Friday night. This is the Huskers’ fifth Friday night conference game (non-Black Friday) since 2017.
Key Returners: Luke Altmyer, QB, Jr. | Kaden Feagin, RB, Soph. | Pat Bryant, WR, Sr. | Dylan Rosiek, LB, Jr. | Miles Scott, DB, Jr. | Xavier Scott, DB, Jr. | Seth Coleman, OLB, Sr. | Gabe Jacas, OLB, Jr. | Zy Crisler, OL, Sr. | Josh Gesky, OL, Jr. | Josh Kreutz, OL, Jr.
Key Additions: Zakhari Franklin, WR, Sr. (Ole Miss) | J.C. Davis, OT, Sr. (New Mexico) | Melvin Priestly, OT, Jr. (Grambling) | Dennis Briggs Jr., DL, Sr. (Florida State).
Key Departures: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL (Washington, 2nd Rd.) | Isaiah Adams, OL (Arizona, 3rd Rd.) | Tip Reiman, TE (Arizona, 3rd Rd.) | Casey Washington, WR (Atlanta, 6th Rd.) | Reggie Love III, RB (Purdue) | Isaiah Williams, WR (Eligibility) | Julian Pearl, OL (Eligibility).
Outlook: Friday seems due for a slugfest on national television which is a sentiment that’s been shared by each team and each of its coaching staffs. After snapping a three-game losing streak to the Illini in 2023, the Huskers will look for back-to-back victories against Illinois for the first time since 2018-19.
Illinois had a breakout campaign in coach Bret Bielema’s second season, resulting in an 8-5 record. That offseason saw star defensive back Devon Witherspoon go No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft as well as defensive coordinator Ryan Walters take the head coaching job at Purdue. Illinois gave Bielema a six-year extension, but what followed was a big letdown in 2023, going 5-7, including a 3-6 mark in conference play.
Four players were still drafted including Big Ten Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in Jer’Zhan Newton, who was eventually taken in the second round by the Washington Commanders. Leading rusher Reggie Love III also departed, hitting the transfer portal to team up once again with his old defensive coordinator Walters at Purdue. Illinois also lost three of its four leading receivers in 1,000-yard man Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and tight end Tip Reiman - the latter two were also drafted.
Despite the turnover, the Illini are one of the early season surprises in college football, getting to 3-0 behind wins over Eastern Illinois, No. 19 Kansas in Lawrence and Central Michigan last week. Returning quarterback Luke Altmyer appears to have taken a step in directing the Illinois offense. He’s off to an efficient start in 2024, completing nearly 70% of his passes with 647 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Pat Bryant has been the recipient of four of those touchdown passes as he’s hauled in 235 yards on 15 catches this season. He’s settled in nicely as the primary receiver alongside Ole Miss transfer Zakhari Franklin who has 16 catches of his own for 193 yards. 11 other players have caught passes, but one has more than three and hasn’t eclipsed the 51 yards.
Kaden Feagin has taken over as the lead back after the transfer of Love III. After rushing for 438 yards last season, Feagin has totaled 173 yards through three games this year with three scores. Ca’Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery will also get carries, but the two have combined for 31 carries as compared to Feagin’s 42.
A whisperer of the offensive line, Bielema returned three starters including 2023 Big Ten Honorable Mentions Zy Crisler and Josh Gesky at the guard spots. However, the Illini had to dip into the portal for its two tackles. J.C. Davis transferred to Champaign as PFF’s highest-graded returning tackle in 2024 from New Mexico. Grambling transfer Melvin Priestly joined Davis and will start on the right side.
Illinois has a bundle of playmakers that return on defense. 2023 leading tackler Dylan Rosiek is back for another season and has 14 tackles this year. True freshman and three-star prospect Joe Barna leads a balanced pass rush for the Illini with 1.5 sacks. Dennis Briggs Jr. may have seen the writing on the wall at Florida State, transferring to Illinois in the offseason. He’s racked up 13 tackles with three tackles for loss. This defense is a tough one, forcing nine turnovers in three games which includes a combined five interceptions between returning defensive backs Miles Scott and Xavier Scott.
As both teams have mentioned, Friday looks to be a rock fight between two programs on a 2024 upswing. This will be the first true test for a resurgent Husker team under second-year coach Matt Rhule and whether it can win a major conference game. The Illini lost a lot of depth on the defensive line, but still has impact players in the secondary. The rushing attack behind Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell looks to be key. NU’s defense will have to force Altmyer into mistakes and create pressure from the defensive line. The linebackers will surely be tested with Altmyer’s legs as well, but his 8.1 average yards per pass attempt signifies that he isn’t afraid to sling it all over the field to Bryant and Franklin.
Nebraska is the better team on paper and the betting line agrees, but the Huskers haven’t earned or shown that it can be dependable in games such as these in the past. It’s time for Rhule and NU to prove that things are turning around and Friday night is that exact kind of opportunity.
