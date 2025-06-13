Where Does Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola Rank Among Big Ten Quarterbacks?
Nebraska fans hoping for a resurgence in 2025 have plenty of reason for optimism—and it starts under center.
As the preseason buzz ramps up around the Big Ten, one of the biggest questions has been how Dylan Raiola stacks up among the conference’s quarterbacks heading into the fall. Josh Pate, host of CBS Sports’ "Josh Pate's College Football Show,” recently released his preseason Big Ten quarterback rankings, and Nebraska’s young signal-caller landed just outside the top five.
Raiola, now a true sophomore, enters his second year in Lincoln after an up-and-down freshman campaign that still managed to showcase flashes of the five-star potential that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
In 13 starts, he completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His 216.8 passing yards per game ranked among the highest for underclassmen in the country, and he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in his college debut against UTEP.
Throws like this one showed the whole country that Raiola's potential is off the charts. His upside is a big reason why Nebraska is considered a top 25 team heading into 2025.
Raiola's spot at No. 6 on Pate’s preseason list puts him right in the thick of a competitive Big Ten quarterback field. Ahead of him were some of the league’s most talked-about names, including Penn State’s Drew Allar in the top spot and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin at No. 2. Oregon’s Dante Moore and Washington’s Demond Williams came in at three and four, while Illinois veteran Luke Altmyer rounded out the top five.
Just behind Raiola were USC’s Jayden Maiava at No. 7 and Michigan’s highly touted freshman Bryce Underwood at No. 8. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava closed out the top ten.
The ranking places Raiola squarely in the middle of the pack, a nod to both his upside and the inconsistencies that defined his 2024 season. Turnovers were a major concern, including costly multi-interception games against Indiana and USC.
But the tools are clearly there: a quick release, poise in the pocket, and the kind of arm talent that drew comparisons to top NFL prospects while he was still in high school.
Pate’s rankings are intended as a snapshot of the present—not just long-term potential—and Raiola’s placement at No. 6 is a sign that he’s already earned national respect. The challenge now is taking the next step.
If Nebraska’s offensive line holds up and the Huskers’ young receivers grow alongside him, Raiola has the chance to climb this list and carry Nebraska with him.