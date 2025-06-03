Nebraska Ranked in First FPI Top 25 for 2025 Season
The offseason continues to trudge along, and with kickoff still months away, college football fans are starving for anything to talk about — which makes offseason rankings like ESPN’s FPI a topic that fans will welcome a debate over.
The first Football Power Index (FPI) rankings of the 2025 college football season are out, and Nebraska has claimed the final spot in the Top 25.
Nebraska fans are no strangers to early-season hype. Just last year, the Huskers found themselves ranked in the AP Top 25 early in the season before tumbling out following some tough losses. While that stumble was disappointing, the team’s trajectory suggests more staying power this time around.
The optimism surrounding the program largely centers on quarterback Dylan Raiola. After flashes of brilliance as a freshman, Raiola is poised to take the next step in his development as a sophomore. With a full offseason under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, expectations are high that the former five-star recruit can turn raw potential into on-field production.
This will be Raiola's first full season operating Holgorsen’s system, which is known for producing explosive passing offenses.
ESPN’s FPI rankings are meant to project team performance and playoff potential, factoring in returning talent, schedule strength, and other advanced metrics. Nebraska’s spot at No. 25 suggests cautious optimism from the analytics, placing the Huskers behind a mix of traditional powers and rising programs.
Schools like SMU, Missouri, and Arizona State all slot just ahead of Nebraska, while programs with national title ambitions like Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State dominate the top of the list.
Still, the mere fact that Nebraska appears in the initial rankings shows progress. Under head coach Matt Rhule, the Huskers have steadily rebuilt their foundation, and 2025 may mark a turning point. With a manageable Big Ten schedule and momentum growing around the program, Nebraska has a real opportunity to climb the rankings as the season unfolds.
Husker fans have been waiting for a season like this — one filled with potential and genuine excitement. If Raiola lives up to his billing and the offense takes a step forward, Nebraska could move from the fringes of the Top 25 to a contender in the Big Ten and beyond.
More from Nebraska on SI
- Jordy Bahl Named Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska
- Bo-liever or Bo-leaver?
- Keisei Tominaga Returns to Japan, Signs with Levanga Hokkaido
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 86 – Johnny Mitchell
- Ndamukong Suh Listed on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.