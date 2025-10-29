Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed in Week 10
Nebraska pulled out a tight victory over Northwestern on Saturday and the national polls and rankings we monitor gave the Huskers a little boost.
The Huskers, who defeated Northwestern, 28-21, improved in two of the seven polls we monitor and returned to “others receiving votes” in the Coaches Poll. Nebraska remains unmentioned in the AP Top 25 Poll for the second consecutive week.
The Huskers, who were sparked by Kenneth Williams’ 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, improved in The Athletic’s 136 rankings and CBS Sports 136 rankings. The Huskers’ biggest drop was in ESPN’s Football Power Index, where the Huskers went from 31st last week to 34th. Nebraska dropped slightly in two other rankings.
Nebraska’s best ranking is 27th in ESPN’s SP+ poll. The Huskers were 26th last week, their best ranking. The Huskers’ highest ranking is 34th in both the ESPN FPI and the CBS Sports 136 rankings.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team. Nebraska ranks 32 in an average of six polls where it is ranked, an increase from last week’s average of 30.2.
The Huskers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) next play at 6:30 CT Saturday against USC (5-2, 3-1) at Memorial Stadium, a nationally televised game on NBC that might be considered a CFP elimination game for teams still hoping for a playoff berth. If the Huskers lose, that would be three losses, almost certainly disqualifying.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
Nebraska was not ranked for the second consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll. Its last appearance was Oct. 13, when the Huskers were ranked 25th two days after defeating Maryland. Eleven teams were among “others receiving votes” this week but not the Huskers. At No. 36 was Pitt, which garnered one vote.
Cincinnati (7-1), a 20-17 loser to Nebraska in Week One, moved up four spots to No. 17. The Bearcats have become serious contenders for the Big 12 championship game.
The Athletic
Nebraska improved one place going to 28 from 29. In The Athletic’s preseason rankings, Nebraska was 39th.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
Nebraska improved one spot in CBS Sports’ rankings, going to 34 from 35.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Huskers are back in this poll, checking in at 38th. Last week, the Huskers were unranked. Forty-one teams received votes in this poll. Cincinnati is ranked 16th.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
The Huskers dropped from 31 to 34. Nebraska’s five previous rankings: 21, 21, 22, 23, 31.
Nebraska improved in two of six FPI odds, stayed the same in three of the odds and won its sixth game, so its odds for bowl eligibility have reached 100 percent. Nebraska’s projected win total is now 8.0 to 4.0 losses, an improvement from last week’s 7.5 wins and 4.5 losses.
Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 100 percent chance of winning six games (97.8 last week; Nebraska is bowl eligible)
* 8.0 projected wins to 4.0 projected losses (7.5 wins and 4.5 losses last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (same as percent chance last week)
* 1.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (0.6 percent chance last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
The Huskers went from 26 to 27.
As ESPN writer Bill Connelly says about his SP+ ratings: “It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers ranked 31. Last week they were 30.
