Where Nebraska's Transfer Portal Class Ranks Amongst the Rest of the Big Ten

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been hurt by the transfer portal and helped by it over the last few seasons. For example, Nebraska's defensive line was severely impacted by the portal in 2025, losing Jimari Butler, Princewill Umanmielen, and James Williams. Nebraska's secondary, though, became elite through the portal with the additions of Ceyair Wright and Andrew Marshall in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, though, Nebraska can smile, at least for now, at the fact that its portal class is much better than in recent seasons.

Where Nebraska Ranks Among Big Ten Teams

According to 247 Sports, Nebraska ranks 8th in the Big Ten in the portal, which is just above average. However, unlike many other teams, Nebraska added 17 transfers while losing 17 transfers. Only the Indiana Hoosiers had anything comparable, adding 17 transfers and losing 15. UCLA technically added 42 transfers and lost 26, but it's better not to have a team full of transfers. Only Nebraska and Indiana had balanced transfer classes with few losses. It should also be noted that the majority of the Huskers who transferred out wouldn't have had a major impact on Nebraska anyway as well. Nebraska lost only three transfers that actually hurt a lot. The Huskers' additions through the portal were great, as they addressed what needed to be addressed. Essentially, the 17 added are much more impactful than the 17 lost.

Nebraska Didn't Lose Much At All.



First, they, of course, lost starting QB Dylan Raiola, but even then, Nebraska added a QB who is a way bigger dual threat and can be just as effective through the air, making this loss hurt less. Nebraska also lost Keona Davis, a defensive tackle who could've started for the Huskers in 2026. However, that loss doesn't even hurt that much, considering how bad the D-line was last season and who Nebraska added to replace Davis. Lastly, Nebraska lost a veteran safety, Malcolm Hartzog Jr., who had struggled at times but could be dangerous. In 2024, Hartzog tallied four interceptions. Hartzog would also seal the Huskers 20-17 win in the first game of the 2025 season with an interception against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

With eight career interceptions, Nebraska hoped to really use the veteran to help the team after he was injured for practically all of 2025, but unfortunately, he entered the transfer portal and headed to the Arizona Wildcats. But again, Nebraska isn't exactly going to cry about losing Hartzog, as they added an equally dangerous safety in Dwayne McDougle III.

Who Did Nebraska Add To Improve Their Team?

Nebraska already has a lot of returning talent, so Matt Rhule decided to target some positions, and he did well in adding some players:



The Offensive Line

Rhule already had a lot to work with with Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans, two great linemen who both will likely be drafted. To shore things up, though, the Huskers added Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga, all huge O-linemen who will help the offense massively. Black adds experience and size and was a top 10 guard in the portal. Meanwhile, Babalade adds experience and size while being a top-10 tackle in the portal himself. Mubenga is also experienced and a big addition with a great track record. All in all, Nebraska's starting five O-linemen are amazing and are gigantic, giving Nebraska's running offense a lot of room to work with. Not to mention Nebraska's sack problem, which has been addressed by these great additions.

The Other Great Offensive Additions

First, Nebraska replaced Raiola with the dual-threat QB Anthony Colandrea, the Mountain West Player of the Year. Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Colandrea also added 10 TD's and 649 yards on the ground, showing his elite dual-threat ability. Rhule had a lot to work with the wide receiver room, as Colandrea already had Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. to throw to. However, Nebraska would still add Kwazi Gilmer through the portal, the leading receiver of the UCLA Bruins with 50 receptions, 535 yards, and four TD's.

Gilmer adds speed and talent to a deep wideout room that is now elite and ranks among the best in the country with Gilmer, Hunter, and Barney. Nebraska also added in July a much-needed running back, Tikey Hayes. Nebraska lacks experience and has 5 RBs who could compete for the starting job. Hayes adds speed and can be the starter for the Huskers. Nebraska needed to shore up its RB room and did so with the late addition of Hayes. The offense is well-rounded coming into 2026.

The Defensive Line

The D-line needed a lot of help and got it through the portal. Nebraska added one EDGE in Anthony Jones Jr., which was much needed with Nebraska's ugly run defense and lack of sacks in 2025. Nebraska also added two defensive tackles, Owen Stoudmire and Jahsear Whittington. Stoudmire, when healthy, is great, but Whittington is a potential X-factor. Whittington is underrated thanks to the fact that he is only 6'0'' and weighed about 250 with the Pittsburgh Panthers, but since then has added 25 lbs with the Huskers. Nebraska needs to stop the run but also get sacks, and Whittington looks to be a potential sack machine. A defensive line with Whittington and Williams Nwaneri coming at a QB? Look out. Nebraska improved its D-line with these additions. They also have depth that could be effective in stopping the run, which is going to be a big part of being successful in 2026.

The Other Great Defensive Additions

Nebraska added a massively underrated linebacker to help Vincent Shavers Jr., Owen Chambliss. Chambliss somehow managed to rack up 109 tackles (68 solo), five passes defended, 1 interception, and four sacks. Chambliss is simply going to be a problem for opposing offenses with such numbers. Nebraska also added linebackers Will Hawthorne and Dexter Foster, who add significant depth. In the secondary, Nebraska pretty much needed a safety, and they got a great one in McDougle, who had 4 interceptions last season and played with cornerback Andrew Marshall at Idaho under the new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich (who was the DC at Idaho before going to SDSU and then Nebraska). Nebraska also added safety Jasin Shiggs and corner Victor Evans III, who both add depth. Simply put, Nebraska addressed exactly what they needed to through the portal defensively.

The Huskers have some of the most returning talent in college football, so adding 40 players through the portal wasn't necessary. Not to mention, it is better to have some chemistry too, so adding only 17 is good. Nebraska saw some key positions and added what they needed to make this team very dangerous. There are some concerns for the Huskers, like every team, but this is the greatest accumulation of Husker talent in a while. Matt Rhule doesn't have an excuse not to accomplish something with this team.

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