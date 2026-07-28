One of The Most Underrated Portal Additions Could Become Nebraska's WR1

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, like every college football team, tried to use the transfer portal to improve. Interestingly, unlike so many other teams, the Huskers didn't lose much at all, but they did manage to add some key guys. One underrated addition is the UCLA Bruin transfer Kwazi Gilmer, who, although not being seen as the most talented guy, can become Nebraska's wide receiver No. 1. It won't be easy for Gilmer to claim WR1, though; that's for sure.

Nebraska's Wide Receiver Room Is Among the Best In the Country

Gilmer comes into a receiver room that already has two stars, Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. Hunter caught 43 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns, which was pretty good. Hunter definitely struggled at the end of the season, though, and will need to be more consistent. The good news is simple with Hunter, though: he literally is one of the fastest players in college football and is just a good all-around receiver. Barney, meanwhile, had a sophomore slump with only 45 receptions for 484 yards and five touchdowns after a great freshman season. Barney also has lightning speed, but has struggled to use it with just 9.1 yards per reception in his career so far (Hunter has 14.4 yards per reception, for example).

The good news is that Barney is a wideout with experience and can be trouble for the Huskers' opponents. Gilmer himself caught 50 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns, which led UCLA. The junior at the very least gives Anthony Colandrea more security and makes Nebraska's room much deeper. Gilmer can still be great, though, and even be the Huskers' top receiver. Nebraska's room also has Cortez Mills Jr., Quinn Clark, Demitrius Bell, and even the former No. 3 tight end coming out of high school, Carter Nelson, who could break out as a wide receiver. The room is extremely deep and only gets better with the addition of Gilmer.

Gilmer has something to prove in 2026

Recently, on the Huskers Radio Network, Gilmer said some interesting things during an interview with Kyle Crooks. "I wanted to get developed this year, my league year, and (Shorts) has done it multiple times with multiple great talents," Gilmer said. Daikiel Shorts, a former star wideout at West Virginia, was coached by Nebraska's offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen at WVU and brought to Nebraska by Holgorsen in 2025. Shorts, in his first season, saw some success with the room despite a disappointing showing from Nebraska's supposed WR1, Dane Key. Shorts, though, was one of the main reasons that Gilmer was interested in Nebraska. "He (Shorts) is probably the best wide receiver coach I have ever been taught by," Gilmer also said.

This is great news for Nebraska to have someone like Shorts. Nebraska might actually have the fastest group of wideouts in the country, and they need to develop them. Nebraska's offense wants more explosive play in 2026, and with players like Gilmer, Hunter, and Barney, that shouldn't be very hard to do. All three have elite speed and the ability to make guys miss. If Nebraska's offense wants to be among the best in the country, a lot of responsibility will fall on the heads of guys like Gilmer and Barney, who need to break out more for Nebraska. Gilmer definitely brings a lot of talent and could very well compete for wideout number one this season. Gilmer could be the X-factor offensively Nebraska is looking for.

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