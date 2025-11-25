All Huskers

Will Nebraska Shake the Hawkeyes' Hex? Insights and a Prediction from Adam Carriker

Black Friday has been bleak Friday far too often for Husker football against Iowa.

Adam Carriker

The Huskers and Hawkeyes will square off on Black Friday.
Adam Carriker shares a ton of unique info and what to expect from Matt Rhule, TJ Lateef, Emmett Johnson and Nebraska football as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskers are an obvious underdog, and Nebraska fans deserve better. Fans will enjoy the passionate breakdown in this Carriker Chronicles. Husker football fans, this is a MUST-WIN GAME. Get your inside info here!

Adam Carriker calls this the biggest game of the year for Nebraska football. This is borderline a must win for the Huskers! Nebraska just went through one of the easiest schedules a Nebraska football team has played in over a decade if not longer. Preseason, it was considered to be the easiest schedule in the Big Ten and now with one weekend to go in the regular season, a lot of national pundits think it was the easiest schedule a Big Ten team played, SEC team and maybe even amongst all Power Four teams.

So how does Matt Rhule get redemption for what happened at Penn State? You do something that hasn’t been done with the Cornhuskers football team in almost a decade, you win eight games in the regular season. Iowa is nine and one versus Husker football since Nebraska fired Bo Pelini. They are 10 and four versus Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten conference. Nebraska owns the overall series edge in wins and losses going back over time by almost 10 games, but the recent rivalry games have been tough for Husker nation. The past seven recent contests between the Hawkeyes and Huskers have been decided by a combined 32 points, including the last two years by identical scores of 13 to 10. Iowa also beat Nebraska with a walk-off field goal four of the past five years.

Nebraska has the advantage in a whole lot of places, but will they score one more point than their newfound Black Friday rival? Nebraska has played on Black Friday every year for 36 years going back to when they played Oklahoma, Colorado and now Iowa. Iowa is the only team in the 18-member Big Ten conference that Nebraska plays every year.

Adam gives his keys to victory; there are five of them. He also shares some things that Husker fans will love and frankly some that Adam doesn’t love himself, but they are the truth. Finally, tune in for his prediction. Adam went back and forth several times on who he was going to predict to win this game. Make sure you tune in to see his final prediction and the reason he gives for it. Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw The Bones!


