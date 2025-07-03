Will Jacory Barney, Mike Ekeler Make Nebraska Electric on Punt Returns Again?
It’s been a long time since Nebraska fans held their breath, in a good way, when the punt return unit took the field. But with sophomore speedster Jacory Barney Jr. flashing serious juice as a freshman and special teams veteran Mike Ekeler now overseeing the operation, there’s reason to believe the Huskers might finally be dangerous again in the return game.
Barney quietly posted 285 kick return yards on just 14 attempts last fall, averaging just over 20 yards per return, a number that might not have earned national headlines, but certainly put those inside the program on notice. For a true freshman still learning the speed of the college game, that kind of production flashes the exact kind of upside Nebraska has been missing in the return game for over a decade, and something he can take with him to returning punts.
For a program that once made a habit of flipping field position and changing games with explosive punt returns, Nebraska’s recent history paints a very different picture. De'Mornay Pierson-El’s electric freshman campaign in 2014 saw himranked second in the nation in punt return yards while he took three to the house. DPE had a stellar career, especially as a return man. He was followed by JD Spielman. But since then, the Huskers have largely gone silent in that phase.
From 2020 to 2023, the return game has ranged from conservative to outright liability, highlighted by muffed punts, safeties, and a revolving door of returners offering minimal production. In some seasons, Nebraska’s top returner averaged less than three yards per attempt. That lack of threat has made it easy for opponents to win the field position battle; something that could change in 2025 with Barney’s speed and instincts paired with Ekeler’s aggressive, proven approach to special teams.
If there’s anyone qualified to resurrect Nebraska’s return game, it’s Ekeler. The Blair native and former Husker assistant brings over 20 years of coaching experience back to Lincoln, fresh off a four-year run at Tennessee, where he helped guide the Vols to the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Under Ekeler’s leadership, Tennessee’s punt return unit was among the best in the country, ranking top two in the SEC every year and leading the nation in average return yardage across that span (13.9 ypr). Three different players led the SEC in punt return average under Ekeler, with two eventually becoming NFL return specialists. His units weren’t just explosive, they were sound, routinely pinning opponents deep and blocking punts at a high rate. Now tasked with turning around Nebraska’s long-dormant return phase, Ekeler’s track record speaks for itself.
Pair that with the burst and elusiveness we’ve already seen from Barney in space, and you start to get the feeling a “return renaissance” could be brewing for Nebraska in 2025.
The best part? I’m not the only one who thinks so. Steve Sipple of HuskerOnline recently offered some high praise for Barney’s return potential heading into the fall.
“I’d get ready now,” Sipple said, “because I think Barney is really going to pop as a return man.”
He went on to highlight Barney’s toughness and competitive edge, before doubling down on the hype: “I think Barney becomes, maybe, one of the best in the country.” Sipple even floated the possibility of the sophomore earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a specialist this season.
If Nebraska wants to take a tangible step forward in 2025, flipping the field and generating hidden yardage through the return game is going to be a major key. With Barney's explosiveness and Ekeler’s proven track record guiding special teams, the Huskers appear equipped to make that phase a weapon again.
It's not just about returns, either. It’s about opportunity. Getting the ball in Barney’s hands, whether it’s on a deep shot, a jet sweep, or a punt return, is a win for Nebraska’s offense in any context. If he becomes the kind of field-position flipper Sipple and others expect, that’s one more way for the Huskers to take pressure off a sophomore quarterback and ignite a more explosive scoring attack.
For the first time in years, special teams at Nebraska feels less like damage control, and more like a difference-maker.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
