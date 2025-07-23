With Nick Saban Gone, Ryan Day and the Big Ten Make Their Move for College Football's Throne
For most of the 21st century, the SEC has been the gold standard in college football.
Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, and Auburn all won titles in that span. From 2006 to 2022, the Southeastern Conference claimed 13 of 17 national titles. The question wasn’t if the SEC was the best conference—it was by how much.
But lately, the conversation has shifted.
The Big Ten has won the last two national championships. Michigan went 15–0 in 2023 and steamrolled Washington in the title game. Then, in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, Ohio State ran the gauntlet from the No. 8 seed, knocking off Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame en route to a national title of its own in January 2025.
The Buckeyes took out two SEC teams on their way to the title, and now their head coach, Ryan Day, is making the case that the Big Ten is the top dog.
“I think we've got some really good teams,” Day told Pete Nakos. “Our play over the last couple of years has spoken for itself. Look at the results and national championships from the league.”
Day isn’t wrong. The Big Ten isn’t just winning titles—it’s producing depth and dominance. In 2024, four Big Ten teams made the College Football Playoff: eventual champion Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, and top seed Oregon. And unlike in past years, those teams didn’t just show up—they won.
Since 2006, the SEC has won 13 national titles. But the tide may be turning. For the first time in nearly two decades, the SEC has gone two straight years without a national champion. Alabama missed the playoff entirely in 2024 and had a disastrous season. Georgia was bounced easily by Notre Dame. Tennessee lost to Ohio State in the first round.
One major factor in the shifting power dynamic is the retirement of Nick Saban. The legendary Alabama head coach, who stepped down after the 2023 season, was the architect of the SEC’s modern dynasty.
During his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Saban won six national championships and turned the Crimson Tide into the most feared program in college football. His departure not only left Alabama in transition but also created a vacuum at the top of the conference.
For nearly two decades, Saban was the ultimate equalizer—the presence that kept the SEC a step ahead. Without him, the playing field has leveled, and the Big Ten has been quick to take advantage.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten is growing in more ways than one. With the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington, the conference now stretches coast to coast. Its media deal is the richest in the sport. Its programs are thriving in the NIL and transfer portal era, and most importantly, are producing results in January.
That’s not to say the SEC is going anywhere. It still owns recent history. It still dominates the NFL Draft and recruiting rankings. And it still has the deepest roster of bluebloods in the country. Georgia remains a juggernaut. Alabama, even in transition, is loaded with talent. And teams like LSU, Texas, and Tennessee are all capable of reaching the playoff in any given year.
But college football is a “What have you done for me lately?” sport. And lately, the Big Ten has been on top.
For now, the SEC's grip on the throne has slipped. Whether it’s a short-term shift or the start of a new era remains to be seen. But as Ryan Day said—“look at the results.”
The SEC has been king for a long time. But the Big Ten’s time might be here now.
