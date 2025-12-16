'You Commit to a Program or You Commit to a Dollar Amount': Tyler Knaak Talks Transfer Portal News Ahead of Vegas

Tyler Knaak never expected his college football journey to circle back quite like this.

A former Utah offensive lineman who spent his redshirt season in Salt Lake City before transferring to Nebraska, Knaak now finds himself preparing for a bowl game against the very program he committed to out of high school. With the Huskers heading to Las Vegas amid coaching changes, roster movement, and uncertainty, the matchup carries added meaning, both personally and for his team.

Now a junior who's appeared in every game this season and taken on an expanded role along the offensive line, Knaak met with the media earlier this week to reflect on a full-circle moment. From taking on familiar faces against Utah to navigating a coaching transition in the trenches, Knaak offered a veteran perspective on where the Huskers stand. He also addressed Nebraska’s response to Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal and what lies ahead for the program in 2026.

For Knaak, the Huskers' bowl matchup against Utah represents more than just another postseason opportunity. The junior offensive lineman spent the 2022 season as a Ute before transferring to Nebraska, making this year's opponent a familiar one. Between former teammates, coaches, and even personal relationships tied to the program, Knaak enters the Las Vegas Bowl with a unique understanding of what Nebraska is about to face.

That familiarity extends well beyond the surface. Knaak has remained in contact with several former teammates, including the Utes’ starting center and linebacker. He knows Utah’s identity is rooted in physicality, discipline, and toughness in the trenches, something the Huskers have struggled against mightily all season long. With the Utes' head coach, Kyle Whittingham, coaching his final game, Knaak expects a motivated opponent determined to send its longtime leader out the right way.

Still, Knaak made it clear Nebraska will meet that intensity head-on. He emphasized the Huskers’ commitment to bringing Big Ten physicality to the field. For an offensive line unit tasked with setting the tone, the matchup against Utah serves as both a measuring stick and an opportunity for returning players to prove themselves to new offensive line coach Geep Wade ahead of next fall.

Following the Huskers' loss on Black Friday to rival Iowa, change arrived quickly in Nebraska’s offensive line room. But Knaak believes the unit has responded with energy and purpose. With Wade stepping in, Knaak described an immediate change in energy in the room. “We love Geep,” Knaak said. “He’s an amazing coach. He has great energy. Brings some great swagger to the room.” Even in just a few weeks, from the junior guard's perspective, Wade’s presence has helped steady a group navigating a transition in leadership over the offseason.

Though he's excited to learn from his new position coach, Knaak also acknowledged the influence of former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, crediting him for shaping his development over the last three years. “He brought me out of a place I didn’t know I was going to be put into,” Knaak said. “He did a lot in my own life that I couldn’t be more grateful for.” While Raiola’s departure marked the end of one chapter, Knaak showed excitement for what's to come.

Rather than overhaul everything ahead of the bowl game, Knaak explained the Huskers are blending elements from both coaching styles, in an attempt to keep familiar terminology while introducing Wade’s more universal approach. “It’s pretty hard to change it all in two weeks,” Knaak said, noting the unit is combining Wade’s concepts with what the group already knows. The result will allow the Huskers' offensive line to stay grounded in their next game, before a full shift this offseason as Wade begins to leave his own mark on the program.

The news of former starting quarterback Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal landed heavily inside Nebraska’s locker room. Still, Knaak framed the situation with maturity, emphasizing understanding rather than frustration. For him, it was less about being surprised and more about navigating a reality that has become increasingly common across college football.

“You commit to a program, or you commit to a dollar amount,” he said, summarizing the changing landscape of the sport in its current form. It’s a world Knaak believes young players are learning to navigate earlier than ever; however, doesn't believe always has players' best interest in mind.

Despite his former teammate's decision, Knaak made it clear where he stands. Nebraska, in his view, remains a place built on development rather than financial gain. While he wished his former quarterback and his family well, Knaak stressed that the team’s responsibility is to move forward with the players still in the room.

As Knaak prepares for the final game of his junior season, his comments made it evident how far he has come since joining the program three years ago. Now, a veteran expected to make his first start in a Nebraska uniform, the timing of the move couldn't have come at a better time.

While showcasing his talent against his former team, the Huskers are sure to have their work cut out for them on Dec. 31. But Knaak isn't letting the challenge derail his team from coming together for one final game.

The contest serves as what may be Nebraska's most daunting one yet. However, for the veteran offensive linemen, their team is ready to show the Utes what they've got. With just over two weeks left to prepare, Knaak and his team aren't letting their preparation go to waste. And for those that will remain on the team in 2026, he's helping to raise the standard for his final season of play.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.