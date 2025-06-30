Has Nebraska Football Turned the Corner?
It's the end of June, and something is cooking in Lincoln. After a decade of disappointments, false starts, and changes in the coach, Matt Rhule's Huskers finally seem to be turning the corner. From a strong recruiting boom and an offense overhaul to a leadership-driven locker room from within, Nebraska isn't merely hoping for improvement; it's living it.
Nebraska's Recruiting Momentum Is Getting Real
Let's begin with the largest and most quantifiable indication of improvement: recruiting. Nebraska's 2025 recruiting class finished No. 22 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. This is a big leap for a program that just a couple of years ago finisihed outside the top 40.
While the 2026 class is further down the overall rankings, a flurry of commitments have gone towards the Huskers over the past couple weeks. Recent pledges include four-star defensive back Danny Odem and three-star running back Jamal Rule. The early level of quality suggests that the class is quietly gaining momentum.
Instead of merely pursuing flashy names, Rhule and his coaching staff are carefully securing players who embody the desired culture: tough, intelligent, and open to development. This strategy is assisting the Huskers in winning vital wars for quality prospects. Particularly in key positions such as the offensive and defensive lines, which serve as the pillars of Big Ten success.
Changes on the Field Afoot: Holgorsen's Offense, Butler's Defense
While the victories on the recruiting front are thrilling, enthusiasts are always intently interested in what's going on out there on the field, and here as well, improvement is evident.
On the offensive side, Dana Holgorsen has taken over completely, having been elevated to offensive coordinator in November 2024. He is now implementing his classic high-scoring, fast-paced system. Along with quarterback Dylan Raiola, now in his sophomore season, hopes are running sky-high. Raiola demonstrated much promise in 2024, finishing his freshman campaign with 2,819 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 67.1% completion rate.
With a cohesive group of transfer wide receivers and returning running backs part of the package, Nebraska is set for a big scoring boost this season.
Former defensive coordinator Tony White left for Florida State in December, but his attacking 3-3-5 scheme remains intact under new defensive coordinator John Butler, who was elevated from secondary coach in December 2024.
So… Has Nebraska Football Turned the Corner?
While last year's defense struggled a bit in dealing with stronger Big Ten passing attacks, it consistently exhibited moments of brilliance, especially in harassing the run and creating pass rushes. With several veterans back and an entire offseason with Butler to cultivate depth and hone the scheme. And the unit should be very competitive again, particularly in big conference games.
There's still plenty more to accomplish, but at this point, the answer may well be yes. From dramatically ascending recruiting rankings and the strategic landing of premium transfers to offensive creativity under Holgorsen. And the steady hands on defense under Butler, Nebraska, have the most important building blocks in order.
If Nebraska is able to come out strong in opening the 2025 season, then it could be a bullseye. And begin regularly turning those excruciating one-score defeats into victories, a winning culture could easily become business as usual in Lincoln.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.