How to Sync Husker Radio Calls to the TV Broadcast
I do not like Gus Johnson.
The over-the-top fawning for the higher ranked team. The unnecessary "oh-vah ex-agg-uh-ray-shuns" of every word. And most of all, his INCESSENT SHOUTING for any throw that goes more than eight yards, regardless of if it is caught.
Husker fans, I know there are announcers that you don't like as well.
Or maybe you just prefer to listen to the talented stable of announcers that the Husker Radio Network employs. Greg Sharpe and Damon Benning, Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen, John Baylor and Lauren West, Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch, Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin, and Nate Rohr make up a ridiculously talented lineup where everybody is entertaining and informative.
Back in the pre-internet days, syncing up the Huskers radio audio with a TV broadcast was simple: mute the TV, tune in KFAB (or your local affiliate) on the radio, and let Pavelka and Gary Sadlemyer bring you the action from Lincoln, Ames, or Stillwater.
Today, the task seems harder. Most "live" sporting events on TV have a delay that puts the broadcast behind the radio call. If you stream games, there is usually an additional delay.
With my current setup for Fox and BTN games (streaming the Fox Sports app on a Roku), I'm usually 30-90 seconds behind what's happening in the stadium. If I turn the radio on, what I'm hearing will be one or two plays ahead of what I'm seeing. No thank you.
But friends, there is a better way. And it is easy enough the most technically unsavvy of fans (i.e. our parents) can do it.
Here's how to sync the Huskers radio broadcast audio to your TV:
Minimum requirements:
- A TV with access to the network or channel broadcasting the game. If you're watching the game, you already have this.
- A mobile device (such as a smartphone or tablet) that is connected to the internet (via Wi-Fi or your cellular provider). More than likely, you have this too.
- The Huskers mobile app downloaded onto that device. The app is free and available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
The basic steps:
- On your TV, turn on the game. Mute the TV's audio.
- On your mobile device, open the Huskers app.
- In the app, find the audio for the Huskers event you want to listen to. This will typically be on the Home or Audio tab.
- Press the Play button for the radio audio.
- Listen to a few seconds of game action, and press the Pause button on the Huskers app.
- When you see what you just heard, press Play, and you'll be ready to go.
That's it. I told you it was easy.
A couple of notes from my testing:
- When I tested this, I used the Huskers app that was installed on my phone. While I was able to toggle over to other apps and still hear the audio, it did cut out when I was scrolling Twitter. You'll either want to have a dedicated device for audio or limit your "second screen" time.
- My phone is set to turn off after a period of inactivity. When it did, I lost my audio connection. Consider adjusting the screen timeout settings on the mobile device you're using so you don't lose the audio.
- Since football games can run close to four hours, it would be wise to have the mobile device you're using for audio fully charged, if not plugged in.
- In my testing, I listened to the audio over my phone's speaker. While that worked fine, the next logical step would be to connect the mobile device to a soundbar or other external speaker via Bluetooth or wired connection.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Takes Nailbiter Third Set, Sweeps Illinois
MORE: Can Nebraska Football Handle the Crowd at The Horseshoe?
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 9
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football at No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 20 Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.