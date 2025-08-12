Husker Bowling Icon Strikes Gold at PWBA Pepsi Open, Secures Hall of Fame Eligibility
It was the kind of weekend that turns a great career into a legendary one.
Former Nebraska bowling star Shannon Pluhowsky is already one of the sport’s most respected competitors. The 43-year-old lefthander delivered a masterclass at the 2025 PWBA Pepsi Open, capturing her fifth career Professional Women’s Bowling Association title. She did it with a 226-175 win over Liz Johnson.
The victory, earned on the storied lanes of ABC Gates Bowl in New York, was more than just a trophy moment. It officially made Pluhowsky eligible for induction into the PWBA Hall of Fame.
Shannon Pluhowsky’s Battle Through the Bracket
It was a high-pressure week from the start. Pluhowsky entered the tournament outside the top 24 in season points. With that, she needed a strong finish to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship. A seventh-place performance at the Rochester Open just days earlier provided a spark, but she needed something big to seal her spot. The Pepsi Open became that breakthrough, complete with comebacks and some vintage Pluhowsky precision.
Seeded fourth, Pluhowsky’s road to the title began with a challenge that made her chuckle. She drew fellow left-hander Anna Andersson of Sweden right out of the gate.
"There’s not very many lefties, but somehow I drew one in the opening match," she said with a laugh. The best-of-five series wasn’t smooth sailing. Down two games to one, Pluhowsky found her championship grit, rattling off back-to-back wins of 228 and 235 to advance.
That momentum carried into the round of 8, where she faced Singapore’s Shayna Ng. This time, there was no need for late heroics. Pluhowsky swept the match 3-0, thanks to what she described as a perfect comfort zone.
"Against Shayna I had the lane to myself and we were on the higher end, which typically hooks a little more and I can throw it harder," she explained. "I was able to get comfortable early and stay focused on me."
The semifinals brought a Husker-versus-Husker battle against Lindsay (Baker) Boomershine. For a few frames, the match was up for grabs. Then Pluhowsky unleashed eight straight strikes, pulling away for a commanding 269-189 victory and booking her ticket to the final. Boomershine’s effort earned her a strong third-place finish and $3,500.
A Final Worthy of the Hall
Waiting in the championship was Liz Johnson, a recently inducted PWBA Hall of Famer with 25 titles to her name. Johnson had kept her season alive by doubling in the final frame of her semifinal to edge past Nora Johansson. While Pluhowsky’s Tour Championship berth was already secure, Johnson needed the title to have any chance of qualifying. It just added an extra layer of urgency to the match.
The opening frames were a tense, back-and-forth battle, with Johnson clinging to a one-pin lead halfway through. Pluhowsky wasn’t quite in the groove she had shown earlier. However, in the second half of the match, everything clicked. She strung together key strikes while Johnson faltered with a missed spare.
From that moment, Pluhowsky never looked back, closing with a 226 to Johnson’s 175. The win brought a $10,000 payday and the milestone of Hall of Fame eligibility.
Afterward, Pluhowsky was both relieved and focused. "It’s a relief (to win), but there’s a lot of work left to do," she said. "Twenty-four games is a lot, so I get to relax a little bit tonight and prepare for (Tour Championship)."
That championship, set for August 10–12, will feature all the season’s winners and the top 24 in points. Thanks to her Pepsi Open triumph, Pluhowsky is officially part of that elite field, with a chance to add yet another chapter to her Husker-born legacy.
