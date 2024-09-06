Nebraska Football Preview: Colorado
Nebraska vs. Colorado.
An age-old scuffle that dates back to the days of the Big 8 and Big 12, Saturday night’s NBC primetime battle may be the biggest in this rivalry’s history in over a decade. It represents a key tipping point in the two programs' rivalry, but also for its two head coaches in Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders.
Both coming off sub .500 campaigns, the winner of Saturday’s battle will see its stock skyrocket, sending the hype train into the stratosphere. Sanders looks to silence his doubters in what would arguably be his best win as a head coach. For Rhule, it’s a chance to prove to a starving fan base, and many high profile recruits, that his process works.
The Buffaloes escaped FCS powerhouse North Dakota State 31-26 in week one, but the Bison were only five yards short of pulling off the dramatic upset with a Hail Mary. Things were much smoother in Lincoln for the season opener, as the Huskers pummeled a less talented team in UTEP, 40-7. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 238 yards and a pair of scores in his debut.
Another classic edition of this feud reignites Saturday in what should be the most raucous crowd at Memorial Stadium since NU faced off against Miami in 2014. Here’s all you need to know heading into the game.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: Nebraska (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0)
Line: Nebraska (-7.5), 58.5 O/U (BetMGM)
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT
TV: NBC and Peacock (with subscription)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Colorado Scout
Head Coach: Deion Sanders | 2nd Season | 5-8 (1-8 conference) at school; 32-14 overall
2023 Record: 4-8 (1-8 Pac 12, 12th) | One All-American, One All-Pac 12, Three All-Pac 12 Honorable Mentions | Did not qualify for the postseason
Record Against Nebraska: 21-49-2 (Won 36-14 in 2023, 3-game winning streak)
Key Returners: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Sr. | Travis Hunter, WR / DB, Jr. | Jimmy Horn, WR, Sr. | Mark Vassett, P, Sr. | Shilo Sanders, S, Gr. | Trevor Woods, ILB, Sr.
Key Additions: Dallas Hayden, RB, So. (Ohio State) | Jordan Seaton, OT, Fr. (Recruit) | Kahlil Benson, OT, Jr. (Indiana) | Will Sheppard, WR, Sr. (Vanderbilt)
Key Departures: Dylan Edwards, RB, Soph. (Kansas State) | Savion Washington, OT, Sr. (Syracuse) | Cormani McClain, CB, Soph. (Florida) |
Outlook: Colorado was such a polarizing team in 2023. Following the upset of 2022 national runner-up TCU, the Buffaloes shot out of the canon to begin Sanders' first year as head coach, starting out 3-0 which included a 36-14 win over the Huskers. But then everything cratered following a 42-6 pounding by Dan Lanning and Oregon leading to a 1-8 record in the final nine contests of the season.
Despite the heroics by superstar players Shedeur Sanders and All-American Travis Hunter, neither could stay 100% healthy, limiting what Colorado could do as a team. The offensive line gave up 56 sacks which was 132nd in the country, only behind Old Dominion. The defense also struggled mightily, allowing an average of 176 yards on the ground while allowing their opponent to score 40 or more points on five separate occasions.
Unfortunately for the Buffs, things did not look a whole lot different in week one against North Dakota State. Colorado allowed 157 rushing yards to the Bison in addition to 292 yards through the air. The line play didn’t seem up to task despite the victory with the Buffaloes only mustering 59 rushing yards while leaning on Sanders and Hunter to pull their magic. Sanders recorded 445 passing yards while Hunter hauled in three touchdowns and 132 yards.
According to PFF, Sanders was pressured on just over 30% of his dropbacks last week which is only slightly better than the 36% average last season. Colorado and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur are dependent on an entirely new offensive line this year with freshman left tackle and top recruit Jordan Seaton leading the way as well as Indiana transfer tackle Kahlil Benson. CU had to replace its best blocker in Savion Washington, who transferred to Syracuse.
While Colorado has two superstars and future NFL impact players in Sanders and Hunter, there’s just not enough substance on this team to believe that they can be any different than last season. Will Shedeur and Hunter keep CU in games? Totally. They’re too good not to. But when it comes to playing a physical football team who’s going to run the ball and lean on its play in the trenches, the Buffaloes are on the back foot.
Saturday will be a key test for CU. Night games at Memorial Stadium are always rocking. Plus, this should proves to be an environment that nobody on Colorado has experienced before. It’s hard to see that phasing Sanders and Hunter though. It actually may have the opposite effect, giving them a chip on their shoulders to silence the crowd.
But football is an 11-man sport. Depth and experience have a part in success and that’s where CU lacks compared to Nebraska. Pressure will be high for Raiola, but he’s used to that. The freshman will have some mistakes and that should be expected with how much this game has been built up to be. The line play will be huge, especially if Nebraska is keen to run the ball with its four-headed running back room. The Huskers are the deserved favorite going into Saturday and that should play out, but talent like Sanders and Hunter can take over games with ease, leading to believe that it could be an instant classic.
