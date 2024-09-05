Will Compton to Voice Memorial Stadium Hype Video Throughout Nebraska Football Season
Love it or hate it, Will Compton is here to stay at Memorial Stadium this season.
The Nebraska alum confirmed in a recent interview with On3's J.D. PicKell that he will continue a unique introduction for Husker football prior to kickoff for each home game in 2024. Compton added that he jumped at the opportunity when asked by Nebraska Athletics.
"Nebraska reached out and they were like, 'Hey, we were talking it over with Coach Rhule. Would you be interested in doing hype videos for the Husker home games this year?' My response was, 'I was born for an opportunity like this," Compton said.
The video was first introduced to the 'Sea of Red' during the Week One matchup against UTEP. Following the Tunnel Walk and band performance introducing the home team on the field, Compton's introduction set Memorial Stadium into a frenzy directly prior to kickoff.
Compton continued in saying that the honor to rejuvenate the crowd is near the top of his lifetime achievements.
"The chills I got down my spine to fire up Husker Nation... everybody knows how I feel about the Huskers. I loved playing there, I loved going to school there," Compton said. "Maybe the best decision I've ever made - and right now I'm thinking it is (similar to) marrying my wife as well."
Some social media posts following the contest related Compton's video introduction to a similar message shared by Christian Peter from previous iterations of the same message.
Nebraska fans will likely use the former Blackshirts next message to ramp up the energy in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, as the Huskers welcome old rival Colorado to Lincoln. Compton has stated that he will be in attendance at the contest as part of his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys" and their fall tour across college football.
Watch the video below to hear more about the former Nebraska and NFL linebacker's thoughts from Week One and the matchup against the Buffaloes.
