All Huskers

Will Compton to Voice Memorial Stadium Hype Video Throughout Nebraska Football Season

Blackshirt alum Will Compton voiced a surprising introduction for Nebraska Football prior to kickoff for the season-opening matchup against UTEP. Compton confirmed in a recent interview that he will continue the introductions throughout the rest of the season.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Will Compton after the first quarter between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Will Compton after the first quarter between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Love it or hate it, Will Compton is here to stay at Memorial Stadium this season.

The Nebraska alum confirmed in a recent interview with On3's J.D. PicKell that he will continue a unique introduction for Husker football prior to kickoff for each home game in 2024. Compton added that he jumped at the opportunity when asked by Nebraska Athletics.

"Nebraska reached out and they were like, 'Hey, we were talking it over with Coach Rhule. Would you be interested in doing hype videos for the Husker home games this year?' My response was, 'I was born for an opportunity like this," Compton said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
Oct 6, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

The video was first introduced to the 'Sea of Red' during the Week One matchup against UTEP. Following the Tunnel Walk and band performance introducing the home team on the field, Compton's introduction set Memorial Stadium into a frenzy directly prior to kickoff.

Compton continued in saying that the honor to rejuvenate the crowd is near the top of his lifetime achievements.

"The chills I got down my spine to fire up Husker Nation... everybody knows how I feel about the Huskers. I loved playing there, I loved going to school there," Compton said. "Maybe the best decision I've ever made - and right now I'm thinking it is (similar to) marrying my wife as well."

Some social media posts following the contest related Compton's video introduction to a similar message shared by Christian Peter from previous iterations of the same message.

Nebraska fans will likely use the former Blackshirts next message to ramp up the energy in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, as the Huskers welcome old rival Colorado to Lincoln. Compton has stated that he will be in attendance at the contest as part of his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys" and their fall tour across college football.

Watch the video below to hear more about the former Nebraska and NFL linebacker's thoughts from Week One and the matchup against the Buffaloes.

MORE: Good News on the Injury Front Two Days Before Huskers Tangle With Buffs

MORE: Ex-Buff vs. Ex-Husker: Colorado-Nebraska Football Debate and Prediction

MORE: Nebraska Football's Tony White Advocates for 'More Noise' Against Colorado

MORE: Nebraska Football's Emmett Johnson: Running Back Room 'Expects to Dominate'

MORE: Nebraska Football: To Storm or Not to Storm the Field?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football