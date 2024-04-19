Tanner Terch Recaps Nebraska Visit and Offer: ‘I’m Still in Shock’
Denver-area athlete Tanner Terch made an unofficial visit Thursday to a Nebraska football spring practice. Much to his surprise, he left with an offer from the Huskers.
“It really means everything to me,” Terch stated to HuskerMax. “To have a staff that believes in me to fit into the grand scheme of what they are building is truly indescribable. I’m still in shock.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Terch plays wide receiver and tight end at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado, where he will be a senior this fall.
According to 247Sports, he has one other offer, from Army. He has now been crystal-balled to the Cornhuskers by 247Sports' Mike Schaefer.
Terch recalled his conversations with the Nebraska staff.
“I spoke with Coach Cooper, Coach McGuire, Coach Satterfield, Coach Rhule and a few others on both sides of the ball. Everyone was so kind and personable and really just made it seem like I knew them for a lifetime. They are all amazing people.”
He described his visit as “super cool.”
“The new facility is out of this world, and everyone they have on staff or playing is an amazing person. Nebraska is and always has been a top school, especially for me.”
“For me personally they are number 1, but against everyone else from a public view, they should be compared to any college football juggernaut. Especially with Rhule as the guy calling the shots.”
A specific player stood out to Terch, who was teammates at Heritage High with Nebraska freshman defensive back Rex Guthrie.
“Obviously for me, I spent a lot of time with Rex and I have known him for a while so he is always great to see, but Dylan caught my eye immediately,” he said, referring to freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. “He just is a playmaker and it’s fun to watch.”
Describing his own attributes, Terch said: “I feel like I am a very versatile player who can do whatever for the program, but I know I can bring a great attitude, 100% effort every day, and a great work ethic to the team and any team I may choose to go to.”