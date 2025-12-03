Nebraska Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as Nebraska builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Top Commitment in the Class

Cornerback Danny Odem headlines the class. The product of The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, is a five-star by 247Sports.

With 5-for-5 likely coming in the next couple of years—five years to play five seasons, no redshirts—Odem is one of the players in this class to push for playing time right away next fall. Not only because of 5-for-5, but also due to his elite abilities to cover in man-to-man, as well as doing his job in run support.

Danny Odem on his official visit to Nebraska over the summer. | @d8nnyblokk/Instagram

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Quarterback

This class does not contain a quarterback. Dayton Raiola, the younger brother of current Husker Dylan, nephew of NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, and son of former Husker Dominic Raiola, was committed for more than a year before decommiting last month.

Running Back

One running back is committed in this class: three-star Jamal Rule out of North Carolina. Nebraska has some young talent in that room right now, but the biggest question mark for who will get the most carries next season lies with Emmett Johnson and whether or not he elects to go to the NFL draft.

Wide Receiver

Two wide receivers are in this class: three-stars Nalin Scott and Larry Miles. The receiving room is losing impact transfer Dane Key to graduation, but is set to return multiple playmakers, including Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter. Janiran Bonner missed most of the season with an injury and will also be back, along with a number of underclassmen fighting for more time.

Tight End

Three-star Luke Sorensen out of California is the only tight end in the group. A true run blocker, Sorensen could find a spot early on if injuries necessitate him getting on the field. This room is losing senior Heinrich Haarberg, but brings back a ton of experience with Luke Lindenmeyer. Others are expected to demand more time at this position, including Cayden Echternach, Eric Ingwerson, Carter Nelson, and Mac Markway.

Offensive Line

A trio of new offensive linemen is expected in Lincoln next year. Four-star Claude Mpouma leads the group at tackle, with three-star Rex Waterman at that same spot. Three-star Hayden Ainsworth plays on the inside. This is a position that rarely sees true freshmen in the rotation, but Mpouma's size (6-foot-7, 308 pounds) could see that path open up for a position that continues to need more development and production.

Defensive Line

This class does not include a defensive lineman, either on the inside or as an edge rusher. After the graduation of Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher a year ago, this spot became extremely young, although filled with potential. Without a high school addition, this is a likely transfer portal position of need.

Linebacker

The only Nebraskan in the class is also the only linebacker. Three-star Jase Reynolds out of Elkhorn North is a guy who will look to continue the tradition of native Nebraskans developing and working their way onto the field in a couple of years, but becoming impactful once given the opportunity. Don't be surprised if he finds his way onto special teams at some point in his first year on campus.

Secondary

Danny Odem is the only commit for the secondary in the class.

Specialist

The lone specialist made his commitment just this week. Michael Sarikizis is a kicker out of Australia, working with the famed Prokick Australia. Kyle Cunanan appeared to have the position locked down this season, going 16-of-19 on field goals and making every extra-point try. Sarikizis could battle for kickoff duties next fall, but kicking is a position where age matters less than results, so Cunanan will need to hold this position from the Aussie and others vying for the spot.

Decommits Along the Way

Besides Raiola electing not to continue the family tradition in Lincoln, three other 2026 prospects committed to Nebraska before ultimately changing their minds.

Offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr. committed in June before also decommitting in November. Three days later, he committed to Mississippi State.

Cornerback CJ Bronaugh was the highest-rated commit in the class for a while. He committed in November of 2024 before decommiting in June. He committed to Florida the next day, but has since picked up an Ohio State offer and made a visit to Columbus.

Wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte committed to Nebraska way back in October of 2024. He would decommit in September of this season. The three-star prospect's recruitment is still open.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Historical Context & Class Ranking

This is a much smaller class than Nebraska has taken in quite some time.

The previous two classes under Matt Rhule included 28 (2024) and 21 (2025). Rhule noted this fall that the 2026 class would be smaller, especially compared to his previous recruiting classes to Lincoln, due to having to flip the roster.

Nebraska entered the day with 10 commits, which would have been a disaster even 10 years ago. Instead, in 2025, this signals a selectivity from the coaching staff for the 2026 class, holding the few available roster spots for the youth on the roster and potential transfer portal additions.

Going into signing day, the 2026 class of Huskers was ranked 109 by 247Sports and 82 by Rivals. The 247Sports ranking did not include Michael Sarikizis.

Year Signees 247Sports Rank Rivals Rank 2026 2025 21 22 21 2024 28 22 24 2023 28 25 29 2022 18 41 39 2021 20 20 22 2020 24 20 20 2019 27 17 17 2018 24 23 18 2017 17 23 25

Looking Ahead to 2027

Nebraska's 2027 class is off to a hot start with some heavy hitters.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the six commits have the Huskers with the fifth-best class in the country, behind Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The Rivals Industry Ranking also has Nebraska fifth, with the top four ordered Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

The class is led by five-star safety Tory Pittman III out of Omaha. He's joined by four-stars Trae Taylor (QB), Jabari Watkins (WR), and Amir Brown (RB). The three-star commits are Antayvious Ellis (WR) and Matt Erickson (OT).

