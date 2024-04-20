2026 Lineman Eli Shada Discusses Husker Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a plethora of recent visitors, and a good share of them have been from inside the state.
One such prospect is Eli Shada. Shada is a 2026 lineman on both sides of the ball at Wahoo High School in Wahoo, Nebraska. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder spoke recently to HuskerMax about his visit.
“It was a really good visit,” Shada stated. “Very impressed with the new facilities and how coach Rhule and the other coaches ran the practice.”
Shada said he had the chance to speak to and connect with several coaches.
“Kyle Fisher, Cole Nowak, Devon Hike, coach Brown, and coach White. It was good to speak to all of them. You could hear the excitement in their voices and how excited they were for some spring ball.”
He shared some observations from the Huskers' practice.
“Some things that I noticed was just how intense it was and how every kid, even if they weren’t in the first or second group, just gave each rep 100% effort. Even though I’m still in high school, it gives me a better understanding of what I need to do to potentially play at the next level.”
One of the bigger things Nebraska has going for it is the facilities. Shada acknowledges that.
“The facilities were really nice. All of the new facilities were beyond my amazement. Everything that was put in there was focused on bettering and helping the athletes recover faster. The recovery rooms were next level and nothing I’ve ever seen before.”
The atmosphere is what Shada believes makes Nebraska special.
“Just the atmosphere and how much pride each player and coach have towards their team is what makes Nebraska unique. They also just seem like they enjoy every moment at practice.”
He doesn’t have a follow-up visit lined up just yet, but he does intend to be back on campus before long.
“There is nothing set for sure, but I am planning on going to a camp this summer.”