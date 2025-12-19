Nebraska Adds South Carolina's Lonnie Teasley as Run Game Coordinator

Matt Rhule has officially added his newest member to the offensive staff.

While the hire was first reported on Dec. 9, Friday morning, the university took to social media to make it official that former South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley would be joining Nebraska's staff. Per his coaching bio on the Huskers.com website, Teasley is slotted in as Nebraska's run game coordinator for the 2026 season.

The move comes exactly three weeks after the Huskers final regular season game against Iowa, a matchup where Nebraska outrushed the Hawkeyes but ultimately was dominated on both lines of scrimmage. In that timeframe, Rhule has made several staffing changes, and with Teasley being announced as the latest newcomer, it marks the second offensive addition of the offseason.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Nebraska football's newest hire.

Teasley brings to Nebraska a coach with more than 15 years of experience across the SEC, the NFL, and multiple levels of college football. He joins the Huskers staff after spending five seasons at South Carolina, where he worked his way from offensive analyst to offensive line coach and helped oversee one of the most improved offenses in football's most physically imposing conference.

Teasley’s most recent work with the Gamecocks stands out as something Nebraska would like for him to replicate in Lincoln. In 2024, South Carolina averaged more than 400 yards of offense per game for the first time in a decade, pairing a balanced attack with significant growth in the run game. The Gamecocks rushed for 184.4 yards per game, nearly 100 more yards per contest than the previous season, while also maintaining consistent pass protection.

Individual development was also a hallmark of Teasley’s tenure. Right guard Torricelli Simpkins III earned All-SEC recognition, while left tackle Josiah Thompson emerged as a true freshman All-American. Even during an injury-plagued 2023 season, Teasley pieced together an offensive line that rotated through multiple depth pieces and still produced an All-SEC freshman in Trovon Baugh.

Beyond production, Teasley brings familiarity with Rhule’s program and expectations. He previously served on Rhule’s Temple staff in 2014 and has NFL experience with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked alongside Pro Bowl offensive linemen. Teasley's combination of continuity and experience made him a natural fit as Nebraska looks to shift its offensive identity to a more run-centric attack in the years to come.

Nebraska chose to move on from former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Dec. 6. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

With the dismissal of former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, Rhule seemed to be putting a renewed emphasis on development in the trenches as a clear priority for the 2026 offseason. Raiola was the only full-time assistant coach retained from the previous regime and spent four seasons with the Huskers before Rhule chose to go a different way.

Since then, the Rhule announced the hiring of new offensive line coach Geep Wade. Coming from Georgia Tech, Wade will take over a room that allowed 30 sacks this fall. Without confirmation on the dynamic of the offensive line room, Teasley will play a role in shoring up this unit as well.

In a statement released by the University of Nebraska earlier Friday, Rhule pointed to both Teasley’s technical expertise and recruiting background as key factors in the hire.

“Lonnie Teasley brings a wealth of offensive line coaching experience to our staff,” Rhule said. “He has been one of the elite offensive tackle coaches in the country and has a proven track record as an excellent recruiter. Lonnie will make a positive impact on our coaching staff and the Nebraska Football program.”

For Teasley, the move to Nebraska represents both a reunion with Rhule and an opportunity to help build something long-term. Speaking on the matter himself, Teasley said, “This is a special place with a passionate fan base and unmatched tradition. I’m looking forward to working with Coach Rhule and the entire staff, building relationships with our players and doing my part to help this program win.”

With the two offensive line-centric hires set in stone, the Huskers appear to be getting a much-needed facelift to one of, if not the most important, position groups to address before next season.

For too long, Nebraska coaching staffs, spanning several regimes, have had underwhelming development and play out of their protection group, and Rhule seems to be taking an aggressive approach to fixing that for 2026. Both hires come with proven track records of development, stability, and, more importantly, success. And though there's only so much one can do in a single offseason, having two coaches overseeing the group could likely help expedite the overhaul.

Teasley will likely oversee the tackles, while Wade's focus remains on the interior, but regardless of how their plate of responsibilities shakes out, Nebraska will be moving in the right direction over the coming months. Both coaches have the ability to bring in former players via the transfer portal next fall, and I wouldn't be surprised if that ended up being the case. For now, it's a breath of fresh air for a fan base that's been frustrated with the results of the position group for years. And for the Nebraska coaching staff, it could be exactly what the Huskers need to truly take the next step as a program over the coming months.

