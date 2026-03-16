2027 Four-Star Nebraska QB Commit Trae Taylor Named 'Alpha Dog' at Dallas Elite 11

Trae Taylor has always been a dog, but now he's been bumped up to the title of "Alpha Dog" following a strong showing at an Elite 11 Regional in Dallas this past weekend.

Since he committed to Nebraska last May, the Chicago native's stock has continued to soar. After a strong junior season last fall, he's been lighting it up on the 7-on-7 circuit.

During a stop in Dallas-Fort Worth at Trinity High School for the continuation of the Elite 11 Tour, Taylor shone above the rest of the pack of talented QBs.

Nebraska commit Trae Taylor was the clear-cut Alpha Dog at a windy @Elite11 regional in Dallas on Sunday. I would have him as the early favorite to win MVP of this summer’s finals. More standouts from @gabrieldbrooks and myself included.



🔗: https://t.co/U3sUuvt7UC pic.twitter.com/XewiAU0fC5 — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) March 16, 2026

In the recruiting world, anything Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, has to say holds serious weight. That's why when he named Taylor the "Alpha Dog" following a strong performance Sunday, it stands out.

In an event that showcased several of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class, and even some fast risers in 2028, Taylor was regarded as the best of the bunch. Of course, this event isn't one in which signal-callers are pursued defensively as they would be in the fall. Still, the arm talent that Taylor put on display is downright exciting to see.

His movement, fluidity, and accuracy instantly stand out, and the rising senior appears to have mechanically matured since his junior season. Ivins described Taylor as a "precision passer with excellent pocket awareness" who appears to be on the fast track toward becoming a trusted facilitator on Saturdays, "and then potentially Sundays" as well.

Elite Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor has been absolutely putting on a clinic at the Elite 11 Dallas. What a showing so far https://t.co/iXMbZFC8Ta pic.twitter.com/6H6Piyg6IK — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 15, 2026

So, what has Taylor been up to since his junior season ended? When he's not in Lincoln for recruiting weekends, the signal-caller is traveling across the country, making plays and developing into the player he wants to become.

Recently, Taylor was bumped up from the fourth-best to third-best QB prospect in the 2027 class (247Sports), and there's plenty of reason to believe he could continue to climb before signing day in December.

Taylor decided to call Nebraska home a full academic year before initially planned, when he announced his decision to transfer to Millard South (NE) ahead of his senior year.

Some imagined the announcement could hurt his recruiting profile. However, as the spring continues to go on, his play has counteracted that and has even seen it rise. There are only two more spots to go before the Chicago native is considered the top QB prospect in America for his cycle, something Nebraska has never managed to secure in program history.

That will remain an uphill battle. Regardless, the Huskers clearly have one of the best recruits at football's most important position locked down, verbally, in next year's class. And it gives plenty of reason for optimism about how the rest of the cycle can go.

The Huskers staff has remained active over the spring, and so too has Taylor, who has visited campus multiple times since the turn of the year. That is why his decision to transfer to a local school is pivotal for what NU wants to get done in the 2027 class.

With Taylor being a stone's throw from campus and able to participate in essentially every recruiting weekend from the start of the summer until signing day in December, it gives the Big Red a noticeable advantage in what they can get done at the positions around him.

NEW: Nebraska 4-star QB commit Trae Taylor has been invited to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles🎯



Read: https://t.co/tLtNtWjGpT pic.twitter.com/UmBeGrIz6x — Rivals (@Rivals) March 15, 2026

Taylor's efforts are paying off both for Nebraska and for himself as well. Staying busy with his life revolving around tossing the pigskin, the four-star quarterback has earned himself an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles in June.

It won't be the first time a Husker QB commit has participated. However, it may very well be the first time one has the opportunity to win the whole thing. Oddly enough, he won't even be the lone Nebraska high school signal-caller to be in attendance. For the first time in state history, two prep QBs from Nebraska will participate in the nationally renowned event. Braylon Warren of Omaha Westside (Missouri commit) has also accepted an invitation.

1 and done. I am locked in for my one and only OV to Nebraska. I can't wait #GBR pic.twitter.com/IrpG5PGARj — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) March 13, 2026

With everything trending upward for the borderline five-star recruit, the Huskers also locked in an official visit date for Taylor recently. He will visit campus over the weekend of June 19 and stay for multiple days.

The rising senior doesn't seem to have anything behind the scenes going on in his recruitment. In fact, as time passes, his reassurance to Husker Nation only seems to be growing.

For a player who continues to elevate his own stock, it's great news for a program in need of some juice. Expect plenty more coverage regarding the young signal-caller through signing day in December. Until then, he'll continue to help NU's staff churn out one of the best recruiting classes in program history.