Power Programs Targeting Husker Commits Trae Taylor, Tory Pittman III

The bigger Nebraska’s 2027 class gets, the bigger the targets on it become.

That became even more evident this week, as the Huskers’ two highest-ranked commits were reported to be drawing serious attention from other Power Four programs. Trae Taylor, committed to Nebraska since May of 2025, remains the centerpiece of the class, while Tory Pittman III is pushing to become the highest-ranked in-state recruit the state of Nebraska has produced this century.

Here’s the latest on which programs are making their push, what the Huskers must do to hold onto both players, and what losing either recruit could mean for the Big Red moving forward.

Ohio State is making a run at Nebraska commit Trae Taylor.



The Buckeyes were recently in to see him.



(On3+) https://t.co/csteBmZSpb pic.twitter.com/o6uqoB8rGW — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) May 7, 2026

Who's After Taylor?

Per reports from Allen Trieu of Rivals, Ohio State has begun making a push to flip Taylor from Nebraska’s 2027 class. The development is not particularly surprising given how much momentum the rising senior has built over the past several months, both on and off the field. After throwing for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding another 633 rushing yards and 12 scores during his junior season, the nation’s No. 3 quarterback was also named the “Alpha Dog” at the Dallas Elite 11 7-on-7 event in March.

Taylor’s rise has only strengthened his profile nationally. The four-star quarterback now holds offers from 38 Division I programs and recently announced plans to transfer to Millard South ahead of his senior season. He made his decision, citing his desire to help “Bring Nebraska back”. Fellow 2027 wide receiver commit Tay Ellis will also make the move with him, giving the Huskers two of their top commits playing together as in-state recruits this fall.

NEW: Miami and LSU are making a strong run to flip elite Nebraska safety commit Tory Pittman, @GregSmithRivals reports.



One team is set for an in-home visit today.



Details: https://t.co/1SiQEy8UZe pic.twitter.com/2a4E7o7sIr — Rivals (@Rivals) May 7, 2026

Who's After Pittman III?

Similar to Taylor, the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska is also beginning to draw outside attention. Tory Pittman III has been committed to the Huskers since August 15, but the No. 2 safety in the 2027 class has not publicly shut down his recruitment.

Per reports from Greg Smith of Rivals, the No. 54 overall prospect is being evaluated by both Miami and LSU. Pittman originally chose the Huskers over programs like USC, Oregon, Iowa State, and more.

According to the report, members of the Hurricanes staff were in Omaha on Thursday for an in-home visit and also hosted Pittman on an unofficial visit earlier this spring. For now, the Tigers have remained in contact as well, with hopes of securing an official visit later this summer. Whether those trips materialize remains to be seen, but for Nebraska, the focus now shifts to reinforcing a relationship that has already been built in an attempt to hold on to the most high-profile targets they've already obtained.

Should Nebraska be Worried About Taylor?

Taylor’s impending move to Nebraska adds another layer of optimism to his relationship with Matt Rhule and the program overall. Even so, there's still some risk involved with the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class choosing the Huskers, given the level of national attention that typically follows a player of his stature.

NU has not consistently been in the position to land and hold prospects of his level, which is part of what makes this recruitment stand out. Still, it's been more than a year since the four-star quarterback committed, and by all indications, he's remained firm in that decision. Time and again, Taylor has continued to publicly reinforce his pledge while also recruiting other top players to join him in Lincoln.

As part of the report, Rivals’ Greg Smith spoke with Taylor’s father, who made it clear Nebraska does not appear to be in danger of losing him. “Trae has been very clear with (Ohio State) that he is not taking any other visits,” his father, J.R. Taylor, said.

Should Nebraska be Worried About Pittman?

Addison Williams has been closely involved in Pittman's recruitment since joining Rhule’s staff a year ago. In the 2026 cycle, Williams helped Nebraska land five-star defensive back Danny Odem, the program’s highest-ranked high school recruit since Dylan Raiola in 2024.

Now in the class that follows, Williams already holds pledges from two blue-chip defensive backs. Pittman and NU's most recent commit Corey Hadley Jr. are both expected to be foundational pieces in the Huskers' secondary moving forward. The staff is also expected to host several other high-profile defensive backs on official visits throughout June.

For Pittman, competition is part of wherever he chooses to go. But for a player of his caliber, it's not something he necessarily needs to shy away from. His eventual decision will likely come down to a mix of fit, development, and opportunity. Either way, Nebraska knows what's at stake. Losing a player of his stature would carry significant consequences for the direction of the 2027 recruiting class, especially considering he's an in-state recruit.

What Does This Mean?

The Big Red’s 2027 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 15 nationally, could be hit with a significant blow. While the attention often centers on Taylor, the more realistic threat, at least for now, would be losing Tory Pittman III. It doesn't make the loss any easier, but replacing a defensive back is still more manageable than replacing a potential program-changing quarterback.

For Nebraska, that's part of the reality of recruiting at this level. Targeting elite talent means competing with elite programs, all the way through. In today’s landscape, financial incentives also play a major role, and with these recruits, the Huskers may have to match that reality head-on.

If it helps push the program closer to national relevance again, it's a challenge the staff will have to meet. For an athletic department, football program, and state that revolves heavily around Husker football, keeping the best in Nebraska, in Nebraska, is the goal. And for this class, they'll start the third quarter with the lead. Matt Rhule will need to show he can hang on.