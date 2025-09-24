Adams Central's Kowen Rader Commits to Nebraska Baseball
Adams Central High School just made history on the baseball diamond, and it comes in the form of a big commitment from one of its brightest young stars.
Junior pitcher Kowen Rader has pledged his future to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has become the first player in program history to commit to a Division I school. For a program that only started its varsity journey five years ago, Rader’s decision is proof of just how quickly baseball has taken root at Adams Central.
Kowen Rader’s Big Announcement
On Tuesday evening, Rader shared the news on his X account. He made it official that he would join the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His message reflected both gratitude and excitement about what lies ahead. "I am humbled and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska! Thank you first to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, my Mom, Dad and everyone who has partnered with me on this journey. GBR!" Rader wrote.
It was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the support system that helped him reach this moment. For Adams Central, it was also a celebration that shows how far their program has come in such a short span of time.
His 2024 sophomore season was nothing short of impressive, finishing with a 2.29 ERA across 39.2 innings pitched. He racked up 57 strikeouts, went 5-3 on the season, and delivered two complete-game shutouts that pushed the Patriots into the Class C State Baseball semifinals.
Those kinds of stats made it clear that Division I interest was only a matter of time, and Nebraska wasted no opportunity in securing his commitment early.
A First for Adams Central and Nebraska
While Rader has made his mark at Adams Central, his baseball journey extends beyond high school. Back in 2021, he was part of the Hastings Little League team that made a memorable run to the Little League World Series. Competing on that national stage gave him valuable experience against elite competition, something that continues to shape him as a player.
Rader’s commitment is not only a personal victory but a landmark moment for both Adams Central and the Nebraska baseball program. He becomes the first Patriot in school history to commit to the Cornhuskers or any Division I program. On top of that, he is the very first player in the Class of 2027 to give Nebraska a verbal commitment.
With his talent, work ethic, and proven ability to perform in big moments, Kowen Rader is poised to make a lasting impact. For Adams Central, he has already left a legacy, and for Nebraska baseball, his journey is just getting started.
