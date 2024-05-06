Antonio Branch Jr. Recaps His First Nebraska Visit
Antonio Branch Jr. is a four-star 2025 defensive back from Miami who took an official visit to Nebraska for the Huskers' Red-White spring game.
The 6-foot-2 prospect from Booker T. Washington High School came away impressed.
“The visit was awesome,” he told HuskerMax. “I really enjoyed it way more than I expected. They made it feel like the crib up there.”
This visit indeed helped the Huskers in his recruitment. Branch explains why.
“For sure it helped Nebraska because I’ve never been up there before and for me to go up there once and like it as much as I did, I had to put them top 4.”
On the field, his hometown guys stood out to him the most.
“I’ll say all the Miami guys 'cause they are my guys. Most of us grew up with each other, so just seeing them fulfill their dream and going out there playing stood out for me, and seeing how Nebraska counts on them early really stood out to me.”
Branch enjoyed his time with defensive backs coach Evan Cooper.
“I’ll say my favorite to talk to had to be coach Coop. He’s just what I’m looking for in my position coach. He wants to get you better. He isn’t gonna sugar-coat anything with you. He gonna let you know the real.”
Branch explained what makes the Huskers special.
“I’ll say Nebraska makes Nebraska unique. The fans' atmosphere is crazy out there and everybody is so wholesome, but everyone in the town is counting on Nebraska so they have a chip on their shoulder being the only program in the town.”
A few schools are standing out to him in his recruitment.
“So far, Penn State, Nebraska, Florida, Louisville, Miami. Their schools stand out to me because of relationships. I’m big on relationships because you have to know who you're letting develop you for the next 3-4 years.”