Two Husker Defensive Backs Withdraw from Transfer Portal, Stay at Nebraska

Two underclassmen defensive backs who had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the week have since withdrawn their names and are welcomed back into Matt Rhule's program.

A pair of redshirt sophomores, Braylen Prude and Larry Tarver, will spend at least the 2026 season once again in Lincoln, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.

Though both players have seen limited roles to this point in their respective careers, Nebraska, and more specifically, Addison Williams' position group, managed to hold onto two of the more promising young members of the secondary for another go-around as Huskers.

Prude was a former three-star recruit out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He came to Nebraska in the 2024 class with the measurables fit for an eventual starting defensive back at the Big Ten level. Listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, the redshirt freshman has seen the field in just three games in his collegiate career, yet still offers Nebraska one of the highest upsides in terms of athletic ability on the entire team.

He is still listed as the tallest defensive back in the Huskers' rotation, and was a player many envisioned, with the right development, could become a dynamic playmaker on the back end of Nebraska's defense. Though that has yet to be formulated on the field, Prude's decision to come back for another season is encouraging to say the least.

From insight gained during the current transfer portal window, Nebraska has made it clear that it's emphasizing size and length to add to its ranks during this offseason. While they didn't ultimately "add" Prude to their haul, keeping him in Lincoln signals a continued emphasis on doing just that.

I will be entering my name in the portal thank you Nebraska ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEG3Nf5kk2 — Larry Tarver Jr (@begreat___4) January 4, 2026

Tarver officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4; however, as noted, he will remain a Husker for next fall. Also a member of the 2024 high school recruiting class for the Big Red, the Miami native's speed was what stood out the most.

As a senior at Miami Norland, Tarver was a multi-sport athlete, and his film reflects an ability to utilize that skill set on the football field. He clocked a personal best in the 100-meter dash at an impressive time of just 10.65 seconds and became an all-county second-team selection by the Miami Herald as a two-way player in football as well.

To this point in his career, Tarver has seen action in six games. While the majority of those snaps have come on special teams, it's clear Nebraska was still interested in keeping him among their ranks, in hopes that he can grow into the player they originally thought he could be coming out of his prep career.

Other portal news for Williams' group includes the addition of former San Diego State starting safety Dwayne McDougle. He comes to Lincoln having played under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich at multiple stops, including Idaho and the aforementioned SDSU. At Nebraska, he looks to be a plug-and-play addition to the Huskers' starting lineup next fall.

In 2025, McDougle totaled 51 tackles and four interceptions. He was also awarded the second-best PFF run defense grade among Mountain West safeties this fall. It's almost certainly a player the Huskers expect to see play a large role in Nebraska's defense in 2026, and with Prude being more fit for a safety role, McDougle could be a great example for the will-be sophomore to learn from over the coming year.

Though the duo of returning defenders appears to be on the outside looking in, in terms of playing time, don't let that surprise you if they do see the field. For now, they are more likely to fill in as special teams players. However, after making their respective decisions to come back to Lincoln, they could appear to be able to fight for action in the secondary as well.

Dwayne McDougle got up for this interception! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xqaUjrhh93 — Aztec Endzone (@aztec_endzone) December 28, 2025

The Huskers will have plenty of competition to be had across the secondary ahead of next fall. After the end of the 2025 season, Nebraska lost former starters in Ceyair Wright, DeShon Singleton, Malcolm Hartzog, and Marques Buford. That combination combined for over 109 career starts in their time as Huskers, making replacing those players no small feat.

It unarguably makes room for several younger players to make their way up the depth chart, and underclassmen like both Prude and Tarver could be fit for rotational roles in 2026. This staff brought them to Nebraska for a reason, and the duo will once again have the opportunity to prove them right.

Though playing time in that position group will be hard to come by, as 24 defensive backs were on the scholarship this fall, and Nebraska is only set to lose five of them, both returning portal entries will have as good a shot as any to earn reps in 2026. Without being certain how it will shake out, the Huskers' staff is likely still celebrating their return. Whether they end up in larger roles this season or it's another year of development on the horizon, retaining them is a good sign for continuity moving forward.

