Ball-Hawk Safety to Enter Transfer Portal after Coach Takes Nebraska Job

As we welcome in the New Year, so too shall Nebraska's staff soon welcome in a new wave of transfer portal additions, and last night's news could signal a potential target on the defensive side of the ball.

With defensive coordinator Rob Auirch having officially been on the Huskers staff since Dec. 12, his former school, San Diego State, has seen several starting caliber defenders announce their intent to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. Though that doesn't necessarily mean any of those players will show interest to Nebraska, or the school back to them, it does make them potential targets for the Huskers over the coming weeks.

Any player on a top-five defense in the sport is sure to draw a lot of interest, and with Lincoln potentially being a natural landing spot, here's everything you need to know on the latest Aztec defender to decide to find a new home next fall.

San Diego State safety Dwayne McDougle is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot, 205-pound safety posted 51 tackles, 4 INTs and a forced fumble in 2025.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/Cb5R09peZD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

When the news broke late on the evening of Dec. 30, first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS, Dwayne McDougle took to social media to confirm reports of his intent to transfer. McDougle, a 6-foot, 205-pound safety who started every game for the Aztecs this fall, was prolific in the run game and held his own in coverage as well.

In 2025 alone, the junior recorded 51 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumble on his way to earning the second-highest PFF grade in run defense of any Mountain West Conference safety. For context, his interception total would've led the Huskers this fall, while the 51 total tackles he amassed would've slotted him tied for fifth on the team and third amongst defensive backs.

To this point in his career, McDougle has played in 29 collegiate games, totaling 139 career tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His numbers and experience are sure to draw the eyes of nearly every Power Four school in the country looking for a ready-made starter in the backfield, and for a Nebraska squad looking to replace several starting-caliber defenders at his position next fall, McDougle appears to be an attractive addition to the ranks.

Dwayne McDougle got up for this interception! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xqaUjrhh93 — Aztec Endzone (@aztec_endzone) December 28, 2025

What's also intriguing about McDougle is his extensive history of being coached by Aurich. Not only did he spend the 2025 season under his guidance at San Diego State, but the safety also followed his coach from Idaho after Aurich became a part of the Aztecs' staff in 2024.

Having already made the decision to follow his defensive coordinator to one school during his career, the idea of McDougle choosing to do so yet again is not out of reach. With the success he's had in the three years since first being introduced to Aurich, the potential reunion of the two would seem to instantly benefit both player and coach.

With Aurich coming to Lincoln and intending to change the defensive scheme, the easiest way to find success in 2026 appears to be by bringing in players with experience in the system. McDougle offers that and then some. And with the recent departure of four-year starting safety Malcolm Hartzog, Aurich will need a player to fill his role next fall.

Can’t wait till the season start big year loading🤫 pic.twitter.com/kst0oTtJGC — Dwayne Mcdougle (@DwayneMcdougle) April 19, 2024

On paper, Nebraska seems to be a school of interest to obtain McDougle's talents for his final year of collegiate football in 2026. DeShon Singleton, Ceyair Wright, Marques Buford Jr. and the aforementioned Hartzog will no longer be with the team next season, and the nation's No. 2 pass defense in 2025 will need to reload quickly in order to do the same under Aurich next year.

While several players on the Huskers roster appear set to factor into the equation next season, namely Donovan Jones, Rex Guthrie, Andrew Marshall and Justyn Rhett, McDougle would instantly become one of the most experienced members of Nebraska's secondary were he to reunite with Aurich in 2026.

This is far from a done deal, but speculation could suggest conversations will be had between the two sides. And with the departure of several experienced defenders on the back end after the Las Vegas Bowl later today, Aurich will need to reload his coverage group for next fall.

Getting a proven defender with experience in the 4-2-5 system Aurich likes to run would give Nebraska another member of the team who will not have a learning curve over the spring ball period. And with a 2026 schedule that features three teams still in the College Football Playoffs as of today, the Huskers are going to need all the help they can get in slowing those offenses down next season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.