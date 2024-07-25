All Huskers

Dylan Raiola Aims to Rally Husker Football Fans in Recruiting Battle

The freshman Husker quarterback is hoping to make a big splash in welcoming five-star offensive tackle prospect David Sanders Jr. to Lincoln.

Austin Jacobsen

Jan 3, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football assistant coach Donovan Raiola (left) and Dylan Raiola smile before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dylan is the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class.
Jan 3, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football assistant coach Donovan Raiola (left) and Dylan Raiola smile before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dylan is the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
The Nebraska football team is pulling out all the stops for one of the very top recruits in the class of 2025.

Husker freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola posted to his social media Thursday afternoon, urging Nebraska fans to show support during the upcoming visit by David Sanders Jr. Sanders is a five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, N.C., and is a consensus overall Top 5 player at any position this recruiting cycle.

Sanders has set visits for Nebraska and Tennessee this weekend, stopping in Lincoln first on Friday afternoon. Raiola, himself a five-star prospect in the class of 2024, urged Husker fans to gather outside the new Tom Osborne complex adjacent to Memorial Stadium at 5:15 p.m. Friday to welcome Sanders. He added in his post that he would be personally picking up the five-star talent in Omaha.

Sanders recently posted that he will announce his college decision on Aug. 17, deciding between Nebraska, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia.

Matt Rhule flipped Raiola from Georgia in December prior to early signing day, and he aims to do the same with Sanders, the highest-rated non-quarterback prospect in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.

