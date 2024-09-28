Film Friday: Nebraska Football 4-Star WR Commit Isaiah Mozee
On this Film Friday we take a look at current wide receiver commit Isaiah Mozee.
Mozee is a 2025 four-star from Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He is the highest-rated receiver in the Nebraska commit class and the second highest-rated player overall, according to 247Sports.
Following the film review I put together some notes on the talented prospect. Here is the full breakdown on the Cornhusker commit.
Good:
Powerful Running: The talented prospect runs behind his pads. What this means is he is very physical when running and would be extremely hard to bring down. He fights for extra yards and falls forward. His physical quality of running makes it extremely difficult for smaller defensive backs to take the wide out down.
Cuts: Mozee has excellent cuts with the ball in his hands. He is a textbook playmaker. He loves to cut to the outside if available and isn’t afraid to make back to back quick cuts. He has great acceleration off of these cuts as well which allows him to slip through defenders following the playmaking move.
Screen Game: The physical wide receiver is excellent in the screen game. With the quick pass game evolving more and more at the collegiate level this is a huge advantage. His physicalness plays a factor as he isn’t the fastest player on the field. Mozee is the type of player that you can nearly guarantee five yards on a bubble screen no matter what.
Balance: He is always keeping himself up on his feet. He doesn’t seem to trip despite making plenty of players miss. This is a huge key being a wide receiver as if you can stay on your feet you can continue to make a bigger play. His balance is one of the better ones in the 2025 class.
Things To Work On:
Medium And Deep Route Running: In his routes, he is not very fluid in the 10+ yard range. He looks to be a bit stiff on film. Although this doesn’t make him completely unavailable this will be something that needs to be worked on as a solid linebacker would stop him across the middle. His best option would be a comeback route which he did run multiple times throughout his film.
Speed: If Mozee can increase his speed even a little bit before college he could be a legitimate threat in year one. He will still be able to win routes deep but a majority favor to his physicalness and a busted defense. His speed isn’t quite there yet.
Double Moves: His bag of tricks in the double move category seems to be a bit limited. This very well could be because of his high school play calling but he seems to have simple routes that he makes work. If he could be placed on some double moves he would be dangerous.
Overall this pickup is amazing not only for coach Matt Rhule but for quarterback Dylan Raiola. I fully anticipate Mozee to get involved quickly in this offense. I also expect TJ Lateef and Mozee to be an electric duo down the road.
