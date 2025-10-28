Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson Eyes Huskers as Brian Kelly’s LSU Era Crumbles
Nebraska’s recruiting radar just lit up. Ahmad Hudson, a towering 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end and consensus 5-star prospect out of Ruston, Louisiana, has locked in a visit to Lincoln for Saturday, November 1, 2025. With LSU’s 2027 class wobbling and Brian Kelly’s tenure over, Hudson’s interest in the Huskers could be more than a recruiting win. It might be a signal that the Huskers can be much more favorable now that Kelly has been fired.
Hudson enters the 2027 cycle as one of the nation’s elite prospects, boasting a 98 rating from 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 9 nationally, the No. 1 tight end in the country, and the top overall recruit in Louisiana, a trifecta that underscores his rare blend of size, athleticism, and upside.
Hudson’s rise began early at Ruston High School. As a freshman in 2023, he contributed five catches to a squad that captured the Louisiana Division I Non-Select state championship. By 2024, he’d exploded onto the scene, hauling in 41 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns while leading Ruston to an 11-3 record and a return trip to the title game.
His breakout campaign earned him All-Ruston Daily Leader Newcomer of the Year honors and cemented his status as one of the top tight end prospects in the country.
The 2027 top prospect is a super-sized tight end with a rare blend of frame and athleticism, making him a matchup nightmare at every level of the passing game. He stretches the field vertically and thrives in short-to-intermediate zones, showing instinctive ball skills, late-adjustment ability, and elite body control.
With experience lining up as a receiver, in-line tight end, and H-back, Hudson brings versatility and conviction as a blocker with immense upside. Widely regarded as one of the premier pass-catching threats in the 2027 class, he projects as a future college impact player with long-term NFL potential.
Nebraska views Hudson as a true hybrid tight end. His imposing 6-foot-6 frame and receiver pedigree give him the ability to stretch the field vertically while still providing a physical edge in the run game. That dual-threat profile fits seamlessly into the Huskers’ evolving offensive scheme, which values multi-positional flexibility and matchup creation across formations.
As LSU’s foundation shows cracks and Nebraska’s staff continues to build momentum with elite talent, the Huskers have a real shot to flip the script on a national scale. Hudson represents more than a blue-chip tight end; he’s a potential cornerstone for a 2027 class that could redefine Nebraska’s offensive identity.
If the visit goes as planned, Nov. 1 might mark the moment the Huskers officially re-enter the national recruiting conversation.
