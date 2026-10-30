Over 35 Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Second Annual Blackout Game Against Washington



Nebraska’s second annual Blackout game is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year.

The Huskers will host more than 35 prospects Saturday night when Washington comes to Memorial Stadium, a group that includes 22 four-star or better recruits. That almost tops the more than 25 visitors expected for Indiana earlier this month. This will be back-to-back recruiting weekends for the Huskers with 20+ blue-chip recruits.

Trae Taylor | @Trae6Taylor/Instagram

2027 Commits Lead the Way

Twelve members of Nebraska’s 2027 class are on the list, headlined by five-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Four-star safety Tory Pittman, four-star interior lineman Jordan Agbonoma, four-star running back Amir Brown, four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, and four-star cornerback Jailen Hill round out the group’s top-rated names.

Six three-star commits will also be in the building: Barrett Kitrell, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Eli Harris, Ma’atoe Moe, and Joey Hunter.

Name Position State Star Ranking Trae Taylor QB NE Five-Star Tory Pittman III S NE Four-Star Jordan Agbonoma IOL GA Four-Star Amir Brown RB NC Four-Star Nehemiah Ombati DL MN Four-Star Jailen Hill CB CA Four-Star Barrett Kitrell IOL NE Three-Star Jayden Travers DL MD Three-Star Eli Harris LB GA Three-Star Ma'atoe Moe EDGE UT Three-Star Joey Hunter TE GA Three-Star

Israel Johnigan is making his second visit to Nebraska this season. | @johnigantest4/instagram

2028 Class Packs the Four-Star Talent

The 2028 group is the biggest on the list at 23 prospects, and 15 of them are four-stars. The offensive line stands out with tackles Vincent Shields (CA), Declan Heying (IA), Kajus Muralis (IL), and Amaree Joshua (GA), plus interior lineman Josiah Eney (MD).

Nebraska will also host four-star defensive linemen Isaac Kalubi Lukini (ON) and Brynnen Thompson (DE), edge rushers Steven McClendon (GA) and Owen Price (NE), and linebacker Nazeree Guy (TX). Tight ends Xevien Brinson (GA) and Israel Johnigan (MO), wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis (CO), running back Noel Washington (CA), and cornerback Kia Jones Jr. (PA) complete the four-star group.

A lot of the 2028 recruits will be making their first trips to Nebraska, so the Huskers will need to make a strong first impression. If they do so, these recruits will find their way back to Nebraska for a spring practice.

Name Position State Ranking Xevien Brinson TE GA Four-Star Isaac Kalubi Lukini DL ON Four-Star Brynnen Thompson DL DE Four-Star Steven McClendon EDGE GA Four-Star Ryan Richmond-McDavis WR CO Four-Star Vincent Fields OT CA Four-Star Declan Heying OT IA Four-Star Kajus Muralis OT IL Four-Star Kia Jones Jr. CB PA Four-Star Josiah Eney IOL MD Four-Star Amaree Joshua OT GA Four-Star Israel Johnigan TE MO Four-Star Nazeree Guy LB TX Four-Star Owen Price EDGE NE Four-Star Noel Washington RB CA Four-Star Kaden Myers IOL CO Three-Star Tyjah Brown DL MS Three-Star Malik Muhammad EDGE GA Three-Star Micah Santiago DL NE Three-Star LeRoi Kamito EDGE KS Three-Star Thomas Minor DL OH Three-Star Flourish Odin DL GA Three-Star Tristian Johnson ATH MO Three-Star

Roy Manning | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Big Emphasis on Edge and DL

Nebraska’s pass rushers and defensive linemen will be well represented Saturday night, with nine DL and five edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes. Six of the 14 are four-stars.

Both position coaches are in their first season in Lincoln. Edges coach Roy Manning followed defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from San Diego State, where the Aztecs ranked second nationally in pass-efficiency defense and led the country with three shutouts in 2025. Manning has also coached at Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma, and he won three Big Ten titles as a linebacker at Michigan.

Defensive line coach Corey Brown arrives with 20 years of experience as a defensive assistant, including 18 as a DL coach. At Miami (Ohio), his groups combined for 105 sacks from 2023 to 2025, which ranked 14th nationally. He produced a different first-team all-conference lineman in each of his last three seasons there.

Manning and Brown took over a room that generated just 22 sacks last season, among the worst in the Big Ten, and they have turned it around quickly with 19 sacks through seven games. Now the revamped room is hosting 14 DL and edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes, including six four-stars, who can see the unit up close on Blackout night

Nebraska Blackout Field | Nebraska Athletics

Chance to Make a Statement

The setting is hard to beat. The Huskers will take the field at night in front of a blacked-out Memorial Stadium with the Blackshirts logo at midfield, and the night kickoff makes it easier for recruits to experience the full game-day atmosphere.

Nebraska is also coming off a bye week following three-point losses to Indiana and Oregon, and it fell 21-17 to USC in last year’s Blackout game. A win in front of this group would only strengthen the pitch.



Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.

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