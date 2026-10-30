Over 35 Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Second Annual Blackout Game Against Washington
In this story:
Nebraska’s second annual Blackout game is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year.
The Huskers will host more than 35 prospects Saturday night when Washington comes to Memorial Stadium, a group that includes 22 four-star or better recruits. That almost tops the more than 25 visitors expected for Indiana earlier this month. This will be back-to-back recruiting weekends for the Huskers with 20+ blue-chip recruits.
2027 Commits Lead the Way
Twelve members of Nebraska’s 2027 class are on the list, headlined by five-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Four-star safety Tory Pittman, four-star interior lineman Jordan Agbonoma, four-star running back Amir Brown, four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, and four-star cornerback Jailen Hill round out the group’s top-rated names.
Six three-star commits will also be in the building: Barrett Kitrell, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Eli Harris, Ma’atoe Moe, and Joey Hunter.
Name
Position
State
Star Ranking
Trae Taylor
QB
NE
Five-Star
Tory Pittman III
S
NE
Four-Star
Jordan Agbonoma
IOL
GA
Four-Star
Amir Brown
RB
NC
Four-Star
Nehemiah Ombati
DL
MN
Four-Star
Jailen Hill
CB
CA
Four-Star
Barrett Kitrell
IOL
NE
Three-Star
Jayden Travers
DL
MD
Three-Star
Eli Harris
LB
GA
Three-Star
Ma'atoe Moe
EDGE
UT
Three-Star
Joey Hunter
TE
GA
Three-Star
2028 Class Packs the Four-Star Talent
The 2028 group is the biggest on the list at 23 prospects, and 15 of them are four-stars. The offensive line stands out with tackles Vincent Shields (CA), Declan Heying (IA), Kajus Muralis (IL), and Amaree Joshua (GA), plus interior lineman Josiah Eney (MD).
Nebraska will also host four-star defensive linemen Isaac Kalubi Lukini (ON) and Brynnen Thompson (DE), edge rushers Steven McClendon (GA) and Owen Price (NE), and linebacker Nazeree Guy (TX). Tight ends Xevien Brinson (GA) and Israel Johnigan (MO), wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis (CO), running back Noel Washington (CA), and cornerback Kia Jones Jr. (PA) complete the four-star group.
A lot of the 2028 recruits will be making their first trips to Nebraska, so the Huskers will need to make a strong first impression. If they do so, these recruits will find their way back to Nebraska for a spring practice.
Name
Position
State
Ranking
Xevien Brinson
TE
GA
Four-Star
Isaac Kalubi Lukini
DL
ON
Four-Star
Brynnen Thompson
DL
DE
Four-Star
Steven McClendon
EDGE
GA
Four-Star
Ryan Richmond-McDavis
WR
CO
Four-Star
Vincent Fields
OT
CA
Four-Star
Declan Heying
OT
IA
Four-Star
Kajus Muralis
OT
IL
Four-Star
Kia Jones Jr.
CB
PA
Four-Star
Josiah Eney
IOL
MD
Four-Star
Amaree Joshua
OT
GA
Four-Star
Israel Johnigan
TE
MO
Four-Star
Nazeree Guy
LB
TX
Four-Star
Owen Price
EDGE
NE
Four-Star
Noel Washington
RB
CA
Four-Star
Kaden Myers
IOL
CO
Three-Star
Tyjah Brown
DL
MS
Three-Star
Malik Muhammad
EDGE
GA
Three-Star
Micah Santiago
DL
NE
Three-Star
LeRoi Kamito
EDGE
KS
Three-Star
Thomas Minor
DL
OH
Three-Star
Flourish Odin
DL
GA
Three-Star
Tristian Johnson
ATH
MO
Three-Star
Big Emphasis on Edge and DL
Nebraska’s pass rushers and defensive linemen will be well represented Saturday night, with nine DL and five edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes. Six of the 14 are four-stars.
Both position coaches are in their first season in Lincoln. Edges coach Roy Manning followed defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from San Diego State, where the Aztecs ranked second nationally in pass-efficiency defense and led the country with three shutouts in 2025. Manning has also coached at Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma, and he won three Big Ten titles as a linebacker at Michigan.
Defensive line coach Corey Brown arrives with 20 years of experience as a defensive assistant, including 18 as a DL coach. At Miami (Ohio), his groups combined for 105 sacks from 2023 to 2025, which ranked 14th nationally. He produced a different first-team all-conference lineman in each of his last three seasons there.
Manning and Brown took over a room that generated just 22 sacks last season, among the worst in the Big Ten, and they have turned it around quickly with 19 sacks through seven games. Now the revamped room is hosting 14 DL and edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes, including six four-stars, who can see the unit up close on Blackout night
Chance to Make a Statement
The setting is hard to beat. The Huskers will take the field at night in front of a blacked-out Memorial Stadium with the Blackshirts logo at midfield, and the night kickoff makes it easier for recruits to experience the full game-day atmosphere.
Nebraska is also coming off a bye week following three-point losses to Indiana and Oregon, and it fell 21-17 to USC in last year’s Blackout game. A win in front of this group would only strengthen the pitch.
Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Elliott Dyrland is the founder of recruits.huskers, a Nebraska football recruiting media platform delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. Through original reporting and interviews with high school football prospects, he has built a reputation for timely recruiting coverage and in-depth storytelling. Elliott focuses on covering the future of Nebraska football and the athletes shaping the program's next chapter.