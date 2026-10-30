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Over 35 Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Second Annual Blackout Game Against Washington

The Huskers are expecting a loaded group across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes for Saturday night’s Halloween showdown.
Elliott Dyrland|
Blackout Game
Blackout Game | Nebraska Athletics

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Nebraska Cornhuskers


Nebraska’s second annual Blackout game is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year.

The Huskers will host more than 35 prospects Saturday night when Washington comes to Memorial Stadium, a group that includes 22 four-star or better recruits. That almost tops the more than 25 visitors expected for Indiana earlier this month. This will be back-to-back recruiting weekends for the Huskers with 20+ blue-chip recruits.

Trae Taylor
Trae Taylor | @Trae6Taylor/Instagram

2027 Commits Lead the Way

Twelve members of Nebraska’s 2027 class are on the list, headlined by five-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Four-star safety Tory Pittman, four-star interior lineman Jordan Agbonoma, four-star running back Amir Brown, four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, and four-star cornerback Jailen Hill round out the group’s top-rated names.

Six three-star commits will also be in the building: Barrett Kitrell, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Eli Harris, Ma’atoe Moe, and Joey Hunter.

Name

Position

State

Star Ranking

Trae Taylor

QB

NE

Five-Star

Tory Pittman III

S

NE

Four-Star

Jordan Agbonoma

IOL

GA

Four-Star

Amir Brown

RB

NC

Four-Star

Nehemiah Ombati

DL

MN

Four-Star

Jailen Hill

CB

CA

Four-Star

Barrett Kitrell

IOL

NE

Three-Star

Jayden Travers

DL

MD

Three-Star

Eli Harris

LB

GA

Three-Star

Ma'atoe Moe

EDGE

UT

Three-Star

Joey Hunter

TE

GA

Three-Star

Israel Johnigan
Israel Johnigan is making his second visit to Nebraska this season. | @johnigantest4/instagram

2028 Class Packs the Four-Star Talent

The 2028 group is the biggest on the list at 23 prospects, and 15 of them are four-stars. The offensive line stands out with tackles Vincent Shields (CA), Declan Heying (IA), Kajus Muralis (IL), and Amaree Joshua (GA), plus interior lineman Josiah Eney (MD).

Nebraska will also host four-star defensive linemen Isaac Kalubi Lukini (ON) and Brynnen Thompson (DE), edge rushers Steven McClendon (GA) and Owen Price (NE), and linebacker Nazeree Guy (TX). Tight ends Xevien Brinson (GA) and Israel Johnigan (MO), wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis (CO), running back Noel Washington (CA), and cornerback Kia Jones Jr. (PA) complete the four-star group.

A lot of the 2028 recruits will be making their first trips to Nebraska, so the Huskers will need to make a strong first impression. If they do so, these recruits will find their way back to Nebraska for a spring practice.

Name

Position

State

Ranking

Xevien Brinson

TE

GA

Four-Star

Isaac Kalubi Lukini

DL

ON

Four-Star

Brynnen Thompson

DL

DE

Four-Star

Steven McClendon

EDGE

GA

Four-Star

Ryan Richmond-McDavis

WR

CO

Four-Star

Vincent Fields

OT

CA

Four-Star

Declan Heying

OT

IA

Four-Star

Kajus Muralis

OT

IL

Four-Star

Kia Jones Jr.

CB

PA

Four-Star

Josiah Eney

IOL

MD

Four-Star

Amaree Joshua

OT

GA

Four-Star

Israel Johnigan

TE

MO

Four-Star

Nazeree Guy

LB

TX

Four-Star

Owen Price

EDGE

NE

Four-Star

Noel Washington

RB

CA

Four-Star

Kaden Myers

IOL

CO

Three-Star

Tyjah Brown

DL

MS

Three-Star

Malik Muhammad

EDGE

GA

Three-Star

Micah Santiago

DL

NE

Three-Star

LeRoi Kamito

EDGE

KS

Three-Star

Thomas Minor

DL

OH

Three-Star

Flourish Odin

DL

GA

Three-Star

Tristian Johnson

ATH

MO

Three-Star

Roy Manning edges coach 2026-03-10 Nebraska football practice
Roy Manning | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Big Emphasis on Edge and DL

Nebraska’s pass rushers and defensive linemen will be well represented Saturday night, with nine DL and five edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes. Six of the 14 are four-stars.

Both position coaches are in their first season in Lincoln. Edges coach Roy Manning followed defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from San Diego State, where the Aztecs ranked second nationally in pass-efficiency defense and led the country with three shutouts in 2025. Manning has also coached at Michigan, USC, and Oklahoma, and he won three Big Ten titles as a linebacker at Michigan.

Defensive line coach Corey Brown arrives with 20 years of experience as a defensive assistant, including 18 as a DL coach. At Miami (Ohio), his groups combined for 105 sacks from 2023 to 2025, which ranked 14th nationally. He produced a different first-team all-conference lineman in each of his last three seasons there.

Manning and Brown took over a room that generated just 22 sacks last season, among the worst in the Big Ten, and they have turned it around quickly with 19 sacks through seven games. Now the revamped room is hosting 14 DL and edge prospects across the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes, including six four-stars, who can see the unit up close on Blackout night

Nebraska Blackout Field
Nebraska Blackout Field | Nebraska Athletics

Chance to Make a Statement

The setting is hard to beat. The Huskers will take the field at night in front of a blacked-out Memorial Stadium with the Blackshirts logo at midfield, and the night kickoff makes it easier for recruits to experience the full game-day atmosphere.

Nebraska is also coming off a bye week following three-point losses to Indiana and Oregon, and it fell 21-17 to USC in last year’s Blackout game. A win in front of this group would only strengthen the pitch.

Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.

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Elliott Dyrland
ELLIOTT DYRLAND

Elliott Dyrland is the founder of recruits.huskers, a Nebraska football recruiting media platform delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. Through original reporting and interviews with high school football prospects, he has built a reputation for timely recruiting coverage and in-depth storytelling. Elliott focuses on covering the future of Nebraska football and the athletes shaping the program's next chapter.

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