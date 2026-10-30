

Well, it's official.



As first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nebraska has reached an agreement with senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea to return to Lincoln for his final season of eligibility in 2027. This has since been confirmed by reporters at the Omaha World-Herald.

The timing of the news comes as a bit of a surprise, but the decision makes sense for both sides. Through seven games in the scarlet and cream, Colandrea has accounted for more than 63% of Nebraska's total offense while helping lead the Huskers to a 5-2 record (2-2 Big Ten) as November approaches.

Colandrea arrived at Nebraska having accounted for 8,693 all-purpose yards and 61 total touchdowns through his first three seasons of college football. Just over halfway through the 2026 campaign, he's already added another 1,904 all-purpose yards and 18 scores to those totals.

As effective as he has been with his arm, what truly separates Colandrea from his peers is his ability to make plays with his legs. He ranks second on Nebraska's team in rushing with 334 yards and four touchdowns, despite taking 14 sacks this fall.

His ability to extend plays and, at times, will the Cornhuskers down the field has been a significant step forward for NU's offense in 2026. Quite frankly, it's difficult to imagine the Huskers having the same record at this point without their QB1.

Kwazi Gilmer celebrates after a first down against Maryland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea's decision to return gives Nebraska a valuable recruiting pitch when it comes to retaining other offensive playmakers. Most notably, wide receivers Kwazi Gilmer, Jacory Barney, and Nyziah Hunter all have the option to return to Lincoln next season. Additionally, each of the Huskers' top three running backs, Jamal Rule, Mekhi Nelson, and Isaiah Mozee, has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

The one position on NU's offense that will absolutely look different in 2027 is tight end. Luke Lindenmeyer is in his final season of college football before presumably pursuing the NFL.

On the offensive line, starting left tackle Elijah Pritchett and starting center Justin Evans are the only current starters who won't have the option to return. Others in the protection unit, such as Gunnar Gottula, Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga, could re-sign.

Anthony Colandrea passes against the Maryland Terrapins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the bye week, I wrote about this exact possibility, knowing a decision could be coming soon. Although Colandrea's 2027 salary has not been disclosed, there's little doubt he'll be making millions.

The Cornhuskers will also welcome five-star quarterback Trae Taylor to campus as an early enrollee in January, assuming he remains committed and signs with the Big Red in December. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2027 recruiting class appears poised to compete with Colandrea for the starting job while learning from the fifth-year quarterback before potentially taking over the offense in 2028.

Taylor posted this on social media after news of Colandrea's signing broke:



"I absolutely love that he is coming back and hope TJ [Lateef] stays I can learn a ton from both. I respect every QB in that room as all of them have been helpful to me already. This changes absolutely nothing for my commitment and I’m 100% locked in. Looking forward to coming in and competing and learning."

In today's college football landscape, nothing is guaranteed. For now, though, NU appears set to have one of the most stable quarterback rooms in the country heading into next fall.

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