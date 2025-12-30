Former Four-Star In‑State Offensive Lineman Will be Available in the Portal

South Dakota offensive lineman Jacob Arop has announced he is planning to enter the transfer portal, creating an intriguing storyline for programs adding size and experience up front when the portal opens on Friday.

A Bellevue West (Nebraska) product, Arop’s move immediately raises the question of whether a return closer to home could be on the table, especially if Nebraska decides to explore in‑state options to bolster its offensive line depth.

The 6-foot-6, 300‑pound offensive lineman appeared in 11 games this season, logging 502 snaps, and he’ll enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Arop redshirted in 2024, giving him a developmental year at the college level after a strong finish to his high school career. In 2023, he anchored the left side of the line as a senior at Bellevue West, starting at left tackle for a Thunderbirds team that went 7–4 and advanced to the Nebraska Class A quarterfinals.

According to 247Sports, Arop held a player rating of 90, ranking as the No. 30 offensive tackle nationally and one of the top prospects in Nebraska during the 2024 recruiting class.

Bellevue (Neb.) West product https://t.co/kGO7VL8dXv — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) December 29, 2025

On film, Arop’s frame and physical tools stand out immediately. He brings the kind of size associated with Big Ten offensive linemen, and his length consistently shows up on tape. He wins early in reps by getting his hands on defenders first, using that reach to control the strike point and dictate engagement.

In pass protection, Arop shows a calm, patient set for a young tackle, rarely oversetting and consistently keeping his hips square. He uses his length effectively to widen the arc and run edge rushers past the pocket, showcasing natural tools that translate well to the next level. His anchor is still developing, but he’s learning to drop his hips, absorb power, and avoid catching defenders high.

In the run game, Arop plays with strong initial pop and can generate real displacement when he wins inside leverage. He moves well for his size, showing the ability to climb to linebackers and seal the backside on zone concepts, which fits naturally with modern spread run schemes. His hand placement is still developing and can land wide at times, but the athleticism, effort, and movement skills are all evident on tape.

Arop projects as a strong scheme fit for Nebraska, which leans heavily on wide‑zone concepts, gap variations, and quarterback run elements. His mobility and length make him well‑suited for reach blocks in zone schemes, pulling on counter, and protecting the edge in play‑action and boot looks.

𝐎-𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 😤



Jacob Arop was named the MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week in the win over SDSU!



📰 » https://t.co/H4RfflgSj9#GoYotes pic.twitter.com/6o38ph1tMh — South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) November 10, 2025

Nebraska has also had success developing long, athletic linemen who arrive with raw but promising traits, and Arop fits that profile cleanly. If his technique continues to progress alongside his physical tools, he has the potential to grow into a multi‑year starter in Lincoln.

Arop’s entry into the transfer portal adds another intriguing name to the offensive line market, especially for programs prioritizing length, athleticism, and long‑term upside. With proven growth, a Big Ten‑ready frame, and three seasons of eligibility ahead of him, he offers a blend of present value and future potential that’s hard to overlook.

If Nebraska chooses to explore an in‑state product, Arop could become a meaningful addition to the Huskers’ developmental pipeline and a player whose best football is still very much in front of him.

