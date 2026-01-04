Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman a Likely Target for Nebraska, Geep Wade

The Huskers continue their search into adding proven offensive linemen via the transfer portal on Jan. 4, with the most recent reports suggesting they've added another target to their board.

Officially entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3, former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Harrison Moore will have two years of eligibility remaining when he finds his new home. Formerly coached by Geep Wade, who is now on staff with Nebraska, for several reasons, Moore becomes a likely factor in the Huskers' offensive line search.

Listed at six-foot-5, 300 pounds, the will-be junior offers position versatility along the interior as he closes in on recording 1,000 collegiate snaps. Though the communications between the two sides is yet to be confirmed, here's everything you need to know about one of Nebraska's potential offensive line targets over the near future.

A three-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, Moore held over 20 offers from Division I schools. As a prep recruit, the guard played for Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll, which has a long history of sending players to Power Four schools. Like many before and after him, Moore was one of those recruits.

After committing to Georgia Tech, Moore spent his true freshman season seeing action at left guard, center, and even tight end. Though he did not record a start in any of the games he played, the athlete was able to see the field in 10 contests that fall.

In 2025, as a sophomore, Moore saw his role increase. The Texas native recorded 682 snaps this season, again playing several different positions along the line. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), the sophomore played the majority of his snaps at center (427), with left guard (254) taking second, and tight end (1) being third.

For many reasons apart from his relationship with Wade, Moore's recruitment makes a lot of sense for a Nebraska program searching for experienced reinforcements on the line of scrimmage. Not only would he offer plug-and-play ability at either guard spot, which the Huskers will need to replace prior to 2026. But he would also provide Nebraska with a backup center who has proven the ability to captain the offensive line in his career.

Another interesting stat that Moore boasts is that during his time on the field this fall, he did not allow a sack. Georgia Tech, as a unit, only surrendered nine; however, the fact that the sophomore played nearly 80% of those offensive downs and was able to keep his quarterback upright is attractive to Wade and Nebraska.

For added context, the Huskers surrendered 33 sacks this season on 829 plays. Without boring you with math, Moore's addition would quickly give Nebraska not only a proven player, but one who has graded out amongst the top of college football in both run blocking and pass protection this season.

After three seasons in Atlanta as the Yellow Jackets' offensive line coach, Wade has seen several former Georgia Tech offensive linemen enter the transfer portal since he took the Nebraska job. Though he has yet to secure a confirmed visit from any of his former players, there is little doubt that the assistant coach will reach out to many of them.

With Moore being a trusted member of his line core this fall, between the connection the two undoubtedly have, Moore's experience, and eligibility remaining, the Huskers will, in all likelihood, be in contact with the player.

Yes, it is speculation at this point, but if history tells us anything, coaches tend to be linked to players at former schools often throughout the modern era of college football. Wade helped Georgia Tech's offense excel this fall, becoming a top 12 unit in yardage gained. The Yellow Jackets managed to score 32.2 points per game this fall, and a big reason behind that explosion was due to superb offensive line play.

As of Jan. 3, the Huskers have managed to lock in visits from several offensive line targets over the coming days. Brendan Black (Iowa State), Tree Babablade (South Carolina) and Malachi Breland (Memphis) have all been reported to arrive in Lincoln at various times throughout the portal window.

Do not be surprised if the Huskers elect to host several other offensive linemen throughout the next two weeks, as many others with starting experience have been offered scholarships at this time.

For Nebraska, securing a visit from Moore would signal yet another early win on the recruiting trail. Ultimately, visits mean little if the Huskers' staff is not able to gain commitments from these players. However, the sheer number of visitors already scheduled suggests Nebraska is playing big boy ball in this transfer cycle.

The Huskers have reportedly, by Rhule himself, secured a much more competitive financial investment heading into the 2026 offseason than in years past, and if early recruiting reports offer any indication, that remains true at this time. Nebraska is currently emphasizing players with experience and size, amongst other factors that contribute to winning games in the Big Ten. And Moore is no outlier from that profile. For now, conversations have yet to be confirmed, but don't be surprised if the Texas native is coerced into taking a trip to Lincoln over the coming days.

