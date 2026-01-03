Former Memphis Guard with 20 Games of Starting Experience Announces Visit to Nebraska

Matt Rhule and new offensive line coach Geep Wade aren't taking their time to lock in visits from several top offensive linemen during the January transfer portal window, and their latest known visitor may be the most impressive yet.

Fans looking for experience, production, size, and nastiness can get a plethora of each when taking a look at the film of soon-to-be junior left guard Malachi Breland. The Mississippi native is one of three confirmed offensive line prospects scheduled for visits to Lincoln over the coming weeks, and his potential addition to the pipeline would mark immediate progress for the Huskers' play up front.

Though the window is open until Jan. 16, Nebraska's ability to secure a visit to campus from the guard signals both sides are moving quickly towards finalizing a decision ahead of the spring semester. Talks are still very much in their infant stages, but Breland is expected to be on campus as early as this weekend.

Memphis OL Malachi Breland has two visits scheduled for the weekend, including a trip to Nebraska



6'5, 340lb junior started 12 games at left guard for Memphis in 2025



At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Breland's addition would make him the most physically imposing player in the offensive line room. And his weight is not just from going back and getting seconds. Rather, the soon-to-be junior's tape shows him using his size and strength, specifically in his legs, to his advantage with every rep.

After spending the last three seasons at Memphis, Breland's experience is also something that stands out as well. In 2023, as a true freshman, the Mississippi native played in two games while earning the first start of his career in the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State. After keeping his redshirt, in 2024, he saw his role expand. Breland played in 10 games, with seven starts, while helping lead Memphis to an 11-2 season.

Then, this fall, as a sophomore, Breland started in 12 games, all of which were at left guard. He played an integral role in paving the way for the Tigers to rush for 34 touchdowns on the ground this fall, despite taking a step back in the win-loss column.

For Geep Wade, who will look to overhaul the offensive line room over the coming weeks, after losing three starters following the Las Vegas Bowl, Breland seems to check nearly every box the Huskers would want. His combination of size, speed, and experience allows him to likely be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, and Nebraska will almost certainly have to outlast several other Power Four programs for his commitment.

The imaginary picture of Elijah Pritchett (6-foot-6, 325-pounds) and Breland (6-foot-5, 340-pounds) holding down the left side of the line starts to create what I would call the poster for what a Big Ten offensive line is supposed to look like. Add in the fact that the Huskers will also return multi-year starter Justin Evans at center (6-foot-2, 315-pounds), and Wade's offensive line quickly would begin to look a lot more threatening next fall.

Though that picture is still very hypothetical at this point, on paper, Nebraska would appear to be in good hands. All three players would have more than 20 games of starting experience in their careers, and all three, of course, fit the bill from an eye-test standpoint as well.

Geep Wade (left) and Lonnie Teasley are taking charge of the Huskers offensive line room in 2026. Wade is offensive line coach and Teasley is Nebraska's run game coordinator. | Nebraska Athletics

As it currently stands, Nebraska is set to host two other confirmed offensive line visitors over the coming weeks. Tree Babalade, who was coached by Lonnie Teasley at South Carolina this fall, has started 15 games in his career and predominantly plays right tackle. After 2025, Nebraska is set to lose its long-time starter, Turner Corcoran, and Babalade would not come in with experience on the field, but experience in technique from Teasley as well.

The other offensive linemen scheduled to visit is Brendan Black of Iowa State. To this point in his career, Black has started a total of 30 collegiate games for the Cyclones at right guard, which is another position the Huskers will look to replace after losing Rocco Spindler this fall.

Babalade's addition would give Nebraska one year starter on the right side of the line. His South Carolina player bio lists him at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, which matches the mold of a player Husker fans would like to see amongst the offensive line. Black, who would also offer a long season of eligibility remaining, is listed at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds as well.

While it is ultimately unlikely the Huskers will secure commitments from all three players, unless they invest heavily in doing so monetarily, on paper, all three prospects offer extensive experience at positions of need in 2026. Nebraska would go into next season with four senior offensive linemen, including Breland (junior), all of whom have 15+ games of starting experience. That alone is a vast upgrade from what the Huskers offered this fall. And none of those players have a repeated history of injuries as well.

Nebraska's offensive line allowed 33 sacks in 13 games this fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

In 2025, Nebraska struggled heavily in protecting the quarterback throughout much of the season and into the bowl game. With two new position coaches looking to spark a massive turnaround next fall, the addition of several experienced transfers is likely the only way to do so in one offseason.

Between the likes of Breland, Babalade, and Black, the "triple B's" could be the exact resume for success up front. Again, all three players are in early stages of communication with the Huskers staff. However, securing visits heavily suggests offers will be extended to these players over the coming days.

A resurgence up front is mandatory for improvements to be made in 2026, and the compensation packages Nebraska is able to offer to these players may ultimately be the deciding factor in where they end up. Rhule has suggested his program has the money available to compete at the upper end of the market, and obtaining the talents of one, if not all, would suggest that would be true.

All three players will likely secure a high-dollar amount over the offseason, but all three also offer proven success at the Power Four level. In today's era of college football, teams must buy their way to success, and any of these three linemen would help kickstart noticeable improvements up front for the Huskers in 2026.

