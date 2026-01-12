Former Husker Quarterback is Transferring Back to Nebraska

Bon Jovi asked the question 20 years ago: Who says you can't go home?

For quarterback Daniel Kaelin, the answer is "nobody." The former Husker and Nebraska native is returning to Lincoln after a one-year stint with Virginia. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Kaelin appeared in seven games this past season for the Cavaliers. He completed 30-of-52 passes for 339 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran 12 times for 72 yards.

The Bellevue West graduate transferred to Virginia after not seeing action at Nebraska in 2024. Kaelin was the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, behind fellow freshman Dylan Raiola and eventual tight end Heinrich Haarberg.

An Elite 11 quarterback, Kaelin was a three-star prospect by 247Sports. As a senior, he completed 187-of-319 passes for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns, against only six interceptions.

Nebraska's Quarterback Room

Kaelin returns to a quarterback room in flux.

22-game starter Raiola hit the transfer portal following the season. He suffered a season-ending injury during the ninth game of the season, turning over the remainder of the campaign to true freshman TJ Lateef.

Nebraska quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef during the USC game. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

The Husker staff has spoken highly of Lateef since he arrived on campus a year ago. In his first start against UCLA, he completed 13-of-15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 31 yards. Despite struggles for him and the team against Penn State, Iowa, and Utah, the coaches remained excited about his future.

But with the departure of Raiola, the graduation of Jalyn Gramstad, the transfer of Marcos Davila, and no 2026 signee, the room got thin and necessitated additions.

Enter Anthony Colandrea.

Just a day after the Kenny Minchey saga saw the Notre Dame quarterback expected to become a Cornhusker before he turned around and signed with the Kentucky Wildcats, Colandrea committed to NU. The Mountain West Player of the Year threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025, leading UNLV to a 10-4 year.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea transferred to Nebraska. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Other quarterbacks still on the roster include Luke Longval and Bode Soukup. Longval participated in Senior Day activities ahead of the Iowa game, signaling his potential departure as well.

Projected Depth Chart

With at least four quarterbacks on the roster for 2026, here is a likely look at the depth chart going into spring practices.

Anthony Colandrea TJ Lateef Daniel Kaelin Bode Soukup or Luke Longval

This gives Nebraska three quarterbacks at the top with multiple games of action at the collegiate level. Colandrea comes in with the most snaps taken and most production, giving him the clear edge.

While a quarterback competition is expected to be talked about by the coaching staff, it would be a surprise if Anthony Colandrea did not win the starting spot. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the battle for the No. 2 spot, Lateef and Kaelin bring different skillsets. Lateef fits more of the mobile quarterback mold, similar to Colandrea. Kaelin is a year older and much more of a pocket passer, though he can run when needed.

With offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen stating last month that the offense would be built around the skills of the top quarterback, expect Colandrea and Lateef to be 1-2, which helps the play calling remain the same in case the starter goes down. Despite Holgorsen and head coach Matt Rhule stating Lateef could run the offense the same way as Raiola, there was a clear difference in the way the Husker O was run over the final three contests and into the bowl game.

