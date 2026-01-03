Former UCF Defensive Lineman with Impressive Frame Schedules Visit with Nebraska

For those who are swayed by big-bodied defense linemen, look no further than Nebraska's latest transfer portal player to schedule a visit to Lincoln.

Though admittedly, the Huskers are battling several of the top schools in the nation for his commitment, Matt Rhule and staff secured a visit from soon-to-be senior defensive lineman Horace Lockett of UCF.

Listed at an impressive 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, Lockett fits the mold of a run-stopping nose tackle the Huskers desperate need to find ahead of the 2026 season. And after seeing the difference a player like Nash Hutmacher made, and specifically what it looked like without him, Nebraska appears to be in the mix to add one of the most coveted players in the entire portal.

UCF defensive line transfer Horace Lockett plans to visit Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina and Ole Miss, his agent @AliBarnes_DSG tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-6, 355-pounder had 13 tackles and three tackles for loss in UCF’s first four games before a… pic.twitter.com/543b2EMYL1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

To this point in his career, spanning stops at both UCF and Georgia Tech, Lockett has dealt with injuries on numerous occasions. However, that doesn't stop several of the best programs in college football from reaching out to gain his talents next fall. In 2022, as a freshman, Lockett managed to see action in three games in his first year of collegiate football. Though he didn't record any stats, the fact that he saw the field proved he was a promising young athlete.

During his redshirt freshman season in 2023, the defensive lineman played in 10 games at nose tackle for Georgia Tech. In that time, the Atlanta native totaled 25 tackles (nine solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss. With clear momentum going into the 2024 season, Lockett was sidelined due to an injury during the preseason and did not play in a game.

Over the offseason prior to this fall, Lockett entered the transfer portal and found a new home at UCF. Under former Nebraska coach Scott Frost, the defensive linemen were well on pace to having his most impactful season yet, before suffering a season-ending injury just four games in. He still managed to tally 13 tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss and two pass breakups on the year.

Ultimately, the defender made the decision on Dec. 30 to find a new school to call home for his final year of college football. Just over one full day after the transfer portal officially opened up, Lockett has secured visits to five schools, including two of which made the College Football Playoff this fall.

Including Nebraska, Lockett is set to see Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and South Carolina. With a heavy list of schools interested, Lockett will almost certainly bring a heavy price to afford his talents next year.

Interior defenders come at a premium and Lockett is no exception to that idea. In 2025, the Huskers, under John Butler, ranked 99th out of 136 FBS teams against the run, and the addition of someone with the size of Lockett would do well in helping Nebraska compete at a higher-level next fall.

Better days otw can’t wait to prove the doubters wrong 💯 #2026Loading pic.twitter.com/BrdgaQmE5V — HOLO #13 (@HoraceLockettJr) December 27, 2025

Again, Lockett is a bit of a gamble, as he has dealt with season-ending injuries multiple times throughout his career. The 2024 and 2025 seasons saw him play in just four total games as a result, so concerns about his health do come along with the potential high impact he undoubtedly has.

However, for Nebraska and several other high-profile schools, that risk is something they appear to be willing to take head-on. The Huskers' 2025 roster featured just four defensive linemen listed as upperclassmen, and the majority of the players in that position group were listed at under 300-pounds. Size, specifically in the Big Ten, is a must, and Lockett's 355-pound frame would give Nebraska something it desperately needs on the interior.

Former Husker Nash Hutmacher, who spent the 2025 season playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds during his final collegiate season at Nebraska and was a shining example of just how impactful a big body can be up front. In his senior season, Hutmacher helped the Huskers rank eighth in the country against the run. Without him, Nebraska fell 91 spots.

With that context in mind, Lockett has the same ability to do so up front. That idea is only made more evident by the massive amount of interest he's received from teams in the upper tier of the sport.

Matt Rhule served as defensive line coach during the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. Helping him was special team's coordinator Mike Ekeler. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As it stands, the Huskers have yet to name a defensive line coach for the 2026 season, and I'm not entirely sure whether that moves the needle for a player like Lockett. With the injury history he has, barring a statistical explosion next fall, NFL teams will likely take notice of his health and potentially opt for players with a better track record in the draft.

That doesn't mean he's not an NFL talent. In fact, far from it. His size alone could draw interest from several professional teams. However, what I'm truly getting at is, by my own accounts, Lockett appears to be a player likely searching to make as much money as possible during his final season of collegiate play.

With that in mind, as stated before, he may very well base his decision on the track record of winning or on the highest bidder. Neither of which may necessarily mean Nebraska takes the top spot. Without knowing the personnel, it's hard to gauge, but the Huskers' ability to bring him to campus does offer a somewhat promising sign.

Nebraska has also secured a visit from another defensive lineman to date, and I don't expect them to stop at just two. With the schematic changes the Huskers are set to make under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, Nebraska appears to be making run-stopping its biggest priority on the defensive side of the ball. Don't expect this to be the last interior visitor, but if Aurich and Rhule are able to bring Lockett in, it could very well be their most impactful addition of the year.

