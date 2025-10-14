From Badger to Big Red? Nebraska Targets Wisconsin Defensive Line Commit
Nebraska’s recruiting board just got a little more intriguing.
The Huskers have extended an offer to Djidjou Bah, a towering defensive line prospect currently committed to Wisconsin. With Bah now expressing interest in visiting Lincoln, Nebraska is making a late push to flip the 6-foot-3, 253-pounder and reshape the narrative in a key Big Ten recruiting battle.
In 2024, Bah wrapped up a standout junior season with 56 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His disruptive presence along the defensive front consistently impacted games, showcasing both power and pursuit in the trenches.
Per 247Sports, the three-star prospect is rated as the No. 67 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and holds the No. 13 overall ranking among recruits in Tennessee. Nebraska extended its offer to Bah on October 12, though a visit to Lincoln has yet to be scheduled.
Bah boasts a college-ready frame, with long arms and a thick lower half that anchors well against the run. He plays with natural leverage and flashes the kind of body control that suggests room for technical refinement.
His get-off is consistently disruptive. Bah times the snap well and fires off with low pad level, often beating interior linemen with his initial burst. That quick first step sets the tone for his ability to penetrate and collapse pockets.
While still developing counter moves, Bah shows a promising blend of power and finesse. His bull rush is effective, and he’s flashed a swim and rip move when working across the face of blockers. The 7.5 sacks in 2024 reflect both effort and talent.
Bah’s 14 tackles for loss highlight his ability to read and react. He stacks and sheds with authority, showing good hand placement and the ability to disengage. He’s particularly strong when anchoring against double teams and redirecting runs inside.
One of Bah’s most impressive traits is his effort. He consistently chases plays downfield and shows urgency in backside pursuit. His 56 total tackles suggest a high snap count and a willingness to stay active across all downs.
Bah profiles as a versatile defensive lineman who could play multiple positions. With continued development, he has the tools to contribute early and grow into a disruptive Big Ten starter.
For Bah, Nebraska presents a compelling opportunity to make an impact in the Big Ten with a program that’s clearly invested in his upside. The Huskers are building a physical, aggressive front, and Bah’s blend of size, motor, and versatility fits right into that vision. If he makes the trip to Lincoln, he’ll find a staff ready to prioritize his development, and a fanbase eager to welcome him into the Blackshirt tradition.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.