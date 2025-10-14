All Huskers

From Badger to Big Red? Nebraska Targets Wisconsin Defensive Line Commit

Nebraska isn’t backing down in the Big Ten recruiting wars. The Huskers have extended an offer to Wisconsin commit Djidjou Bah, and the 6-foot-3 lineman is listening. With interest building and a potential visit to Lincoln on the table, this recruitment might not be over just yet.

Michael Cavallo

Germantown’s Djidjou Bah poses for a portrait at Collierville High School on July 15, 2025. Bah is on The Commercial Appeal's 2025 Dandy Dozen list, a collection of the top college football prospects from the 2026 class in the Memphis area as selected by the newspaper.
Germantown’s Djidjou Bah poses for a portrait at Collierville High School on July 15, 2025. Bah is on The Commercial Appeal's 2025 Dandy Dozen list, a collection of the top college football prospects from the 2026 class in the Memphis area as selected by the newspaper. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska’s recruiting board just got a little more intriguing.

The Huskers have extended an offer to Djidjou Bah, a towering defensive line prospect currently committed to Wisconsin. With Bah now expressing interest in visiting Lincoln, Nebraska is making a late push to flip the 6-foot-3, 253-pounder and reshape the narrative in a key Big Ten recruiting battle.

In 2024, Bah wrapped up a standout junior season with 56 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His disruptive presence along the defensive front consistently impacted games, showcasing both power and pursuit in the trenches.

Per 247Sports, the three-star prospect is rated as the No. 67 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and holds the No. 13 overall ranking among recruits in Tennessee. Nebraska extended its offer to Bah on October 12, though a visit to Lincoln has yet to be scheduled.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) leaps as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Lavain Scruggs (13)
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) leaps as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Lavain Scruggs (13) and defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) attempt to tackle during the first half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bah boasts a college-ready frame, with long arms and a thick lower half that anchors well against the run. He plays with natural leverage and flashes the kind of body control that suggests room for technical refinement.

His get-off is consistently disruptive. Bah times the snap well and fires off with low pad level, often beating interior linemen with his initial burst. That quick first step sets the tone for his ability to penetrate and collapse pockets.

While still developing counter moves, Bah shows a promising blend of power and finesse. His bull rush is effective, and he’s flashed a swim and rip move when working across the face of blockers. The 7.5 sacks in 2024 reflect both effort and talent.

Bah’s 14 tackles for loss highlight his ability to read and react. He stacks and sheds with authority, showing good hand placement and the ability to disengage. He’s particularly strong when anchoring against double teams and redirecting runs inside.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One of Bah’s most impressive traits is his effort. He consistently chases plays downfield and shows urgency in backside pursuit. His 56 total tackles suggest a high snap count and a willingness to stay active across all downs.

Bah profiles as a versatile defensive lineman who could play multiple positions. With continued development, he has the tools to contribute early and grow into a disruptive Big Ten starter.

For Bah, Nebraska presents a compelling opportunity to make an impact in the Big Ten with a program that’s clearly invested in his upside. The Huskers are building a physical, aggressive front, and Bah’s blend of size, motor, and versatility fits right into that vision. If he makes the trip to Lincoln, he’ll find a staff ready to prioritize his development, and a fanbase eager to welcome him into the Blackshirt tradition.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Michael Cavallo
MICHAEL CAVALLO

Michael is a passionate sports writer who covers Major League Baseball, the NFL, college football, Rutgers University athletics, and Monmouth football. With published work at FanSided, The Rutgers Wire (USA Today), and The League Winners, Michael delivers insightful analysis, in-depth features, and timely coverage that connects fans to the heart of the game. His work highlights key storylines and standout performances across both professional (NFL & MLB) and collegiate sports (Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Wrestling), with a strong focus on New Jersey-based programs.

Home/Recruiting