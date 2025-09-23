All Huskers

Grand Island Native, Cloud County Pitcher Cohen Nelson Commits to Nebraska Baseball

The Nebraska native is the latest commitment for Will Bolt.

Shayni Maitra

Cloud County pitcher Cohen Nelson is committed to Nebraska.
The Islanders' proud baseball tradition continues with a new name added to the list of local stars headed to Lincoln. Cohen Nelson is a standout player with roots in Grand Island. He officially announced that he has committed to play baseball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Cohen Nelson Created A Dream That Went Far

The talented left-handed pitcher shared his excitement on X, writing, "Dream come true! Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska. GBR."

For Nelson, the decision was clear early Friday morning. And he quickly called his family and Nebraska coaches to share the news. For a young athlete who grew up cheering for the Huskers, this moment is the culmination of years of dedication both on and off the field.

Will Cohen Nelson Continue Grand Island’s Legacy

Nelson joins a long list of Grand Island athletes who have gone on to wear the Nebraska uniform. They include names like Johnny Dorn, Shay Schanaman, Casey Burnham, Cole Evans, and Rans Sanders. Being part of that legacy is something Nelson clearly treasures. His commitment is not just about baseball, as it’s about connecting his own journey to the history of players from his hometown. Especially the one who made a lasting impact in Lincoln.

